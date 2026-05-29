BLUETTI FridgePower Hits $2M Milestone and Global Award Ahead of Retail Launch

The world's first dedicated refrigerator failsafe receives global honors as its $2M Kickstarter campaign enters the final countdown.

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean energy pioneer BLUETTI has earned Frost & Sullivan recognition for FridgePower, the world's first ultra-slim backup power system purpose-built for refrigerators*. Surpassing $2 million in funding, the Kickstarter campaign concludes May 31—marking the final window for early-bird pricing before global shipping and the official retail launch begin in June.

Ahead of its June retail launch, BLUETTI FridgePower surpassed $2M on Kickstarter, setting a new standard for dedicated, automatic refrigerator backup power during outages.

The FridgePower addresses the inherent vulnerability of modern kitchens to unpredictable outages. This ultra-slim, automatic backup provides seamless 24/7 protection—preventing food spoilage during overnight failures or when the home is unattended. Industry experts have recognized this dedicated utility, highlighting its plug-and-play simplicity and a refrigeration-specific UPS protocol that offers enhanced reliability compared to general-purpose portable power stations.



FridgePower Stories from the Field

The $4,100 Beef Defense: Protecting High-Stakes Assets



In a high-stakes test of grid independence, 20-year IBEW electrician Kyle partnered with Jordan, a professional chiropractor, to protect a critical asset: 456 lbs of premium beef valued at $4,100. By quickly deploying the FridgePower and a BlueCell 200 expansion battery, they simulated a grid failure test. The system's 10ms UPS transition was so instantaneous that Jordan noted "not even a flicker" from the appliances. This professional-grade redundancy transformed a potential $4,100 loss into total household peace of mind.



In a high-stakes test of grid independence, 20-year IBEW electrician Kyle partnered with Jordan, a professional chiropractor, to protect a critical asset: 456 lbs of premium beef valued at $4,100. By quickly deploying the FridgePower and a BlueCell 200 expansion battery, they simulated a grid failure test. The system's 10ms UPS transition was so instantaneous that Jordan noted "not even a flicker" from the appliances. This professional-grade redundancy transformed a potential $4,100 loss into total household peace of mind. The Fridge-Focused Solution: TechRadar & pv magazine's Technical Validation



Leading voices from TechRadar (4.5/5 score) have hailed the FridgePower for bridging the gap between rugged backup gear and expensive whole-home backup systems. Jack highlighted the appliance-first philosophy, noting that the 75mm ultra-slim profile and off-white colour feels far closer to a modern home appliance than a 2kWh power station. This aesthetic is backed by deep-layer engineering; pv magazine/ESS News' technical review focused on the bypass-first architecture and idle power draw, which prioritizes direct power flow to the fridge to extend battery life. Tristan concluded that the FridgePower offers a simpler way to secure the most important part of a house, making it an ideal energy solution not just for homeowners, but for those who rent or lease as well.



Leading voices from TechRadar (4.5/5 score) have hailed the FridgePower for bridging the gap between rugged backup gear and expensive whole-home backup systems. Jack highlighted the appliance-first philosophy, noting that the 75mm ultra-slim profile and off-white colour feels far closer to a modern home appliance than a 2kWh power station. This aesthetic is backed by deep-layer engineering; pv magazine/ESS News' technical review focused on the bypass-first architecture and idle power draw, which prioritizes direct power flow to the fridge to extend battery life. Tristan concluded that the FridgePower offers a simpler way to secure the most important part of a house, making it an ideal energy solution not just for homeowners, but for those who rent or lease as well. A Strategy for Hurricane Readiness: CleanTechnica's First-Hand Review



Based in Florida's hurricane-prone coast, Zachary Shahan of CleanTechnica highlighted the FridgePower's unique convenience compared to traditional home battery backups. He noted the common struggle of power outages: "It can be a real hassle to pull a refrigerator out every time... then push that big fridge back in place." By staying permanently connected, FridgePower eliminates this frustration. Beyond the sleek design, Zachary emphasized the practical resilience of the Extreme Weather Alert feature, which monitors local forecasts to automatically top off the battery ahead of predicted storms.

A Mission Driven by BLUETTI Community

"Our community's feedback highlights a clear gap: while portable power stations can run a fridge, they often require manual intervention during a crisis," said James Ray, spokesperson for BLUETTI. "We engineered FridgePower to eliminate that friction—providing a specialized, automatic backup that stays ready 24/7 so homeowners don't have to lift a finger when the lights go out. Combined with the Frost & Sullivan recognition, this reinforces our mission: delivering smarter, mission-critical energy solutions for the modern home."



Final 72 Hours on Kickstarter

The BLUETTI FridgePower Kickstarter campaign concludes May 31. Global shipping and full availability will commence in June 2026. This marks the final window to secure exclusive Early Bird pricing before retail rates apply:

FridgePower Solo: $819 (37% off MSRP)

FridgePower + BlueCell 200 Combo: $1,468 (41% off MSRP)

*Certified by Frost & Sullivan (April 2026)

About BLUETTI

Established in 2013, BLUETTI has evolved into a pioneer in the clean energy sector. Driven by robust in-house R&D and sustainable innovation, the brand empowers millions across 120+ countries to stay safe and prepared. Its portfolio of solar generators and home battery backup solutions ensures reliable power for emergency preparedness, RV travel, and off-grid lifestyles.

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SOURCE BLUETTI