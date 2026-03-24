BLUETTI Pre-Launches FridgePower, an Ultra-Slim Backup Power for Refrigerators

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean energy leader BLUETTI today expanded its ecosystem portfolio with the global pre-launch of FridgePower, an ultra-slim home battery backup solution designed specifically for refrigerators. By addressing the most immediate concerns during outages—keeping food fresh and temperature-sensitive medications safe—FridgePower represents a more thoughtful direction for home backup, centered on plug-and-play simplicity, high efficiency, and its space-saving, slim profile.

Ultra-Slim Design for Kitchens, Apartments, and Small Spaces

BLUETTI FridgePower Solution seamlessly installed above a home refrigerator, with the FridgePower unit on the left, a BlueCell 200 expansion battery on the right, and the Display 1 magnetic screen attached to the fridge door for instant energy monitoring.

Solving the space constraints of urban apartments and modern kitchens, FridgePower features a breakthrough ultra-thin profile. Measuring just 7.5 cm (2.95 inches) thick, it can be neatly positioned alongside or on top of a refrigerator, or within the narrow gap between the appliance and the wall—fitting naturally into existing kitchen layouts. Whether wall-mounted or positioned vertically, its minimalist, fume-free, and quiet design blends into modern interiors. This flexibility makes power backup a seamless part of everyday living, ideally suited for rentals, condos, and more.

Plug-and-Play Simplicity with Robust Performance

Eliminating the headache of professional installation, FridgePower requires no complex rewiring or expensive electricians. As a true plug-and-play solution for homeowners, its 2,016Wh capacity and 1,800W output provide over 21 hours of runtime for a standard refrigerator. For those seeking extended resilience, its modular design scales up to 8kWh with three BlueCell 200 expansion batteries, providing multi-day security during prolonged outages. To handle the heavy-duty loads, its 3,000W Power Lifting Mode ensures that high-demand compressors and residential sump pumps kick in without a hitch.

Efficiency Meets Decade-Long Durability

With an AC idle draw of just 3W, FridgePower stands as one of the most efficient home battery backup solutions available. This 70% reduction in energy overhead saves up to 624Wh daily, effectively providing a small refrigerator with an extra half-day of operation. In a prolonged blackout, this minimizes energy waste, ensuring that precious battery capacity is preserved for keeping essential food and medicine safe for longer.

Built with premium EV-grade LiFePO₄ battery cells, FridgePower is a smart long term investment. Its exceptional safety and durability offer a lifespan of over 10 years even under daily use, providing decade long peace of mind and consistent energy savings.

UPS Protection and Smart Home Integration

With a UPS switchover time of under 10 milliseconds, FridgePower instantly detects outages and shifts to battery power, preventing sudden shutdowns. Acting as a bridge during power loss, it helps protect perishable foods such as raw meat, seafood, and dairy, as well as temperature-sensitive medications like insulin. It is also critical for must-run electronics including Wi-Fi routers, and aquarium oxygen pumps.

On the smart home side, FridgePower works with major platforms including Alexa, Google Home, and Home Assistant for personalized energy management. Beyond this universal compatibility, the BLUETTI App lets users take a proactive, data-driven approach to home safety and efficiency. Features like Extreme Weather Alerts monitor local forecasts and automatically trigger a full recharge ahead of severe weather, ensuring the home is prepared before a storm arrives. Key performance data and instant notifications are also available via the optional Display 1 Magnetic Screen for immediate visibility.

Early Access and Availability

BLUETTI FridgePower is production-ready and has officially entered its global pre launch phase, with a Kickstarter campaign debuting soon. Early supporters who register now can unlock exclusive early-access benefits and stay updated ahead of the official campaign launch. This is the ideal window for homeowners to save significantly while preparing for the upcoming summer peak and hurricane season.

About BLUETTI

Established in 2013, BLUETTI has evolved into a pioneer in the clean energy sector. Driven by robust in-house R&D and sustainable innovation, the brand empowers millions across 120+ countries to stay safe and prepared. Its portfolio of portable power stations and home battery backup solutions ensures reliable power for emergency preparedness, RV travel, and off-grid lifestyles.

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SOURCE BLUETTI POWER INC.