BLUETTI Sponsors ASES National Solar Tour 2023, Promoting Clean Energy and Sustainable Living

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, a leading name in the clean energy storage industry, announces its sponsorship of the American Solar Energy Society (ASES) National Solar Tour, taking place from October 6th to 8th, 2023. 

The ASES National Solar Tour, America's largest annual grassroots solar event, aims to promote renewable energy awareness and increase the adoption of solar energy. It offers both in-person and virtual tours for individuals and communities to explore solar systems and learn about sustainable living practices. Homeowners and businesses across the country will open their doors to showcase their solar installations and share their experiences with visitors.

BLUETTI's sponsorship of the ASES Solar Tour is rooted in its unwavering commitment to delivering clean energy solutions to empower communities and individuals. James Ray, a spokesperson for BLUETTI, expressed the company's enthusiasm for this partnership: "At BLUETTI, we believe in the transformative power of clean energy. Our mission aligns seamlessly with the goals of the Solar Tour – to inspire, educate, and encourage the adoption of renewable energy. We are thrilled to support this event and do our part to make the world greener."

As a key player in the clean energy storage field, BLUETTI provides a range of power solutions to maximize solar energy use. In addition to its well-regarded portable power stations, BLUETTI has taken a significant step forward this year by introducing two exceptional home energy storage systems: the EP800 and EP900. The BLUETTI EP800 is an off-grid energy storage system, while the EP900 can operate both on-grid and off-grid. These modular solutions allow homeowners to tailor their backup power as needed, up to 19.8kWh. Both systems use LFP batteries that are eco-friendly and have a longer lifespan than other types of batteries. Highly compatible with diverse solar panels for up to 9,000W of charging, these systems enable high-efficiency capture and storage of solar energy for later use, particularly during nighttime or power outages. By empowering households with clean solar energy, BLUETTI has helped millions of users become more energy-independent and live a more sustainable life.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

