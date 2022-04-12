BLUETTI to Roll Out Loyalty Program

Following the idea to align the program with each member's identity, BLUETTI Plus' tiered structure is made of 4 levels:

INSIDER, CONNOISSEUR, SOLAR EXPERT, SOGEN MASTER.

BLUETTI encourages members to make a referral and offers 2 bucks per $ if the referred friend places an order.

To motivate members to repeat purchases and interactions, BLUETTI has figured out many ways to earn bucks:

Place an order 1 buck per $ Create an account 200 bucks Complete profile 200 bucks Sign in 50 bucks each time Facebook share 100 bucks Follow on Instagram 100 bucks Like us on Facebook 100 bucks Leave a review 300 bucks Refer a friend 2 bucks per $ Enter birthday 100 bucks Subscribe to newsletter 200 bucks

Exclusive Benefits



BLUETTI Plus allows members to place their orders at a special sale. A wide array of gifts and vouchers will be available only for loyal members. BLUETTI also offer free gifts on their birthdays. Customers could redeem the bucks by different methods within 12 months of the validity.

"Our loyalty program is a brand extension of this appreciation for our community, a solution to increase the retention rate, and a way for us to show our current and future customers how much we value them," said James Ray, marketing director of BLUETTI.

Learn More About The Program

https://www.bluettipower.com/pages/bluetti-bucks

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of experience in the energy storage industry, BLUETTI is committed to building the world's best power stations for van dwellers, explorers, and off-grid life. For more information, please visit

https://www.bluettipower.com/

