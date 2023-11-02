BLUETTI's Latest ESS Helps California Homeowners Combat NEM3.0's Costly Revenue Losses

News provided by

BLUETTI POWER INC

02 Nov, 2023, 04:38 ET

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective on April 14, 2023, NEM 3.0 has changed the solar landscape in California. It has moved from offering a credit equivalent to the retail electricity rate for exported solar production to a time-of-use rate structure. This means that solar energy sold to the grid during off-peak hours will earn lower returns, while energy sold during peak hours will receive higher prices. As standalone solar systems require longer payback period, homeowners are increasingly motivated to integrate battery storage into their solar setups to reduce costs and potentially earn compensation for selling energy back to the grid.

Continue Reading

BLUETTI, a leading energy storage company, has announced a comprehensive solution to navigate California's new net billing tariff, also known as "NEM 3.0". This innovative solution, centered around the BLUETTI EP900 and EP800 energy storage systems, promises to maximize homeowners' return on investment (ROI) and enhance their energy independence.

The EP900 on/off-grid energy storage system, with its hybrid inverter EP900 and customizable battery packs (2 to 4 B500), can store up to 19.8kWh of electricity and deliver up to 9,000W power. Compatible with a variety of solar panels, the system enables homeowners to store excess solar energy generated during the day and switch to battery power automatically during peak times with a simple configuration on BLUETTI's app. This greatly decreases the reliance on expensive peak power and maximizes savings. Users can also configure the EP900 system to sell excess power back to the grid during high compensation periods, maximizing credits and further increasing financial return.

For homeowners with smaller solar systems who don't have that much excess power to sell back to the grid, the BLUETTI EP800 off-grid energy storage system is the perfect approach with a more appealing price and easier adoption. Sharing the same B500 battery with the EP900, the EP800 battery system is scalable up to a maximum of 19.8kWh. It allows users to store excess daytime solar-generated electricity in the battery for use during peak hours, significantly reducing electricity costs. Additionally, the EP800 can serve as an emergency backup power source. Once a power outage occurs, the EP800 kicks in within 20 milliseconds, too fast for homeowners to even realize that an outage just happened (The EP900's UPS function is even faster at 10ms), ensuring a continuous power supply. With a high power output of 7,600W and dual voltage (120V and 240V), this EP800 system can power all household appliances, from refrigerators to water heaters, from dryers to electric vehicles. Homeowners are protected from power outages and have a peaceful and uninterrupted life. For those residing in remote areas, the EP800 system, when combined with solar arrays, also serves as a perfect substitute for the utility grid, empowering homeowners to achieve energy independence.

Easy to install and operate, BLUETTI's innovative EP800 and EP900 energy storage systems provide California homeowners with an easy way to adapt to the NEM 3.0 rule. These energy storage systems deliver the flexibility to maximize returns and ensure uninterrupted power during outages. Check more at https://www.bluettipower.com/

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

SOURCE BLUETTI POWER INC

Also from this source

BLUETTI Sponsors ASES National Solar Tour 2023, Promoting Clean Energy and Sustainable Living

BLUETTI Sponsors ASES National Solar Tour 2023, Promoting Clean Energy and Sustainable Living

BLUETTI, a leading name in the clean energy storage industry, announces its sponsorship of the American Solar Energy Society (ASES) National Solar...
BLUETTI is Launching EP800 Energy Storage System

BLUETTI is Launching EP800 Energy Storage System

Why BLUETTI has decided to introduce another home energy storage system, following the release of a similar EP900 model months ago? Home solar power...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Electrical Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.