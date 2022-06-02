BlueVoyant Welcomes Seasoned Cybersecurity Leaders from Merck and Paramount

"We are excited to welcome cybersecurity experts Mark and Dan to help achieve our mission: proactively defending business ecosystems end to end against today's increasingly sophisticated threats," said Joel Molinoff, vice chairman, strategic development at BlueVoyant. "Our ever-growing team stands a testament to our efforts to enrich, develop, and drive business growth."

An industry veteran, Risoldi joins following his most recent role as deputy CISO and global head information risk management and data governance at pharmaceutical company Merck. His career spans more than 36 years, working as a senior executive in industries such as financial services, consulting, and healthcare.

"I admire BlueVoyant's approach to third-party risk management," Risoldi said. "My years in the security industry have taught me how challenging it can be for organizations to effectively manage supply chain and other cybersecurity risks, while still meeting business needs and delivering results. I am honored to join the team, and help shift the tide for these organizations."

Vasile joins following more than four years at multimedia and entertainment company Paramount, serving most recently as vice president of information security, heading the company's EMEA information security and privacy programs. Prior to his time at Paramount, Vasile worked in cyber leadership roles at Veon, Canon, and Electronic Arts. Throughout his 20-year career, he has built global information security and privacy teams and programs to protect businesses from increasingly complex threat environments.

"I have witnessed firsthand how today's threat landscape has evolved to become more challenging and complex than ever before," Vasile said. "BlueVoyant's ability to provide end-to-end solutions is exactly what the industry needs, and I'm excited to be a part of the company's continued success."

The new hires come on the heels of BlueVoyant's expansion of its Strategic Development Group with Malcom Harkins, chief security and trust officer with Epiphany Systems, and Myrna Soto, founder and CEO of Apogee Executive Advisors, both of whom joined as advisors this past month .

