'Bluey's Best Day Ever!' Debuts March 22, 2026, at Disneyland Resort

"Bluey" is joining Disney Experiences as part of Disney's global relationship with BBC Studios, with the producers of "Bluey" from Ludo Studio collaborating on special fan activations.

A Fun-filled Celebration of 'Bluey' Episodes

Fantasyland Theatre is transformed into the grounds of Bluey's school, where games are played and memories are made by everyone who comes to the fun fair at Bluey's school. Guests can stop by and giggle, wiggle and go full dance mode with nonstop fun during the venue's operating hours, as high-energy musical moments segue into interactive games like Keepy Uppy, inspiring guests of all ages to participate.

Bluey and her sister Bingo appear live on stage during set times throughout the day, joining a group of comedic performers and musicians. Extra laughs, playful surprises and a little bit of delightful chaos are added when Chattermax, Unicorse and a troupe of Grannies join the fun on stage. Together, they bring popular games and cheeky dance moves from the series to the stage for real life, underscored by new musical arrangements of iconic songs from the animated series played live by a five-piece band.

In addition to the on-stage fun, families will find storytelling, games and dance-alongs on the upper and lower grounds of the venue, where they can explore the real life Fairy Garden and Gnome Village, race Barky Boats and hop on Bluey's helicopter stump for a pretend ride to wherever their friends need them.

Families can capture their memories with unique photo opportunities including striking a pose with Bluey's family car and joining in with Bluey's school class photo.

All-new Food, Beverages and Merchandise

A selection of new offerings inspired by "Bluey" will arrive at Troubadour Tavern and other select locations in Disneyland Park, so families can fuel the fun with tasty treats, refreshing drinks and affordable options such as the new kids meal combo available for $5.99. The pizza girls baked potato and the mud cake cold brew are two must-try items, both inspired by the episode "Pizza Girls." The full list of menu items can be found on the Disney Parks Blog.

A souvenir beverage sipper and popcorn bucket will feature unique character designs and moments from the animated series.

A selection of "Bluey" merchandise is available for purchase now at Elias & Co. in Disney California Adventure Park and World of Disney in Downtown Disney District and will be available beginning March 22 at Fantasyland Theatre Valet in Disneyland Park. Guests may find youth apparel, a collectible pin and more. Additional merchandise will arrive at Disneyland Resort at a later date.

Family Fun and Savings at Disneyland Resort

For more than 70 years, Disneyland Resort has been a destination where families can spend time and play together. "Bluey's Best Day Ever!" joins a slate of entertainment, attractions and other delights for the whole family, from recent favorites like "Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live!" in Disney California Adventure Park to nostalgic classics like "it's a small world" in Disneyland Park. Guests can pick up a complimentary Family Adventure Map at select locations in Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park to help plan their day.

Families can begin planning their summer vacations with the limited-time Kids' Summer Ticket Offer, on sale now for visits May 22 through Sept. 7, 2026. Children ages 3 through 9 can visit Disneyland Resort for $50 per child with a 1-Day, Park Hopper ticket. 2-Day and 3-Day tickets are also available, with options to add Lightning Lane Multi Pass for an additional fee.*

For guests looking to visit again and again throughout the year at great value, Magic Key annual passes are currently available for purchase. The options include the Explore Key, which offers access to select dates during the summer. To learn about the Magic Key program, visit Disneyland.com/MagicKey.

Guests looking to spend their visit on property can save up to 25% on stays of 4 or more nights from May 22 through September 7, 2026, at a Disneyland Resort Hotel. Reservations are available now, subject to availability and restrictions.**

Guests can keep up with the latest offers at Disneyland Resort by visiting Disneyland.com/offers throughout the year.

About the Disneyland Resort



Located in Anaheim, Calif., the Disneyland Resort features two spectacular theme parks –Disneyland Park (the original Disney theme park) and Disney California Adventure Park – plus three hotels and the Downtown Disney District dining, entertainment and shopping complex. The Hotels of the Disneyland Resort are Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the Disneyland Hotel – both AAA Four Diamond properties – and Pixar Place Hotel. When it opened on July 17, 1955, Disneyland introduced the world to a new concept in family entertainment and continues to use creativity, technology and innovation to bring storytelling to new heights. Open daily, year-round. For more information, guests can visit Disneyland.com.

About Bluey

Bluey is a loveable, inexhaustible blue heeler dog, who lives with her Mum, Dad and her little sister, Bingo. Bluey uses her limitless energy to play games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family and the whole neighborhood into her world of fun.

Bluey is created and written by Joe Brumm and produced by Emmy® Award-winning Ludo Studio for ABC KIDS (Australia) and co-commissioned by ABC Children's and BBC Studios Kids & Family. Financed in association with Screen Australia, Bluey is proudly 100% created, written, animated, and post produced in Brisbane Queensland, Australia, with funding from the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland and the Australian Government. BBC Studios Kids & Family hold the global distribution and merchandise rights.

In Australia, the show is broadcast on ABC. The series airs and streams to U.S. and global audiences (outside of Australia, New Zealand and China) across Disney Channel, Disney Jr. and Disney+ through a global broadcasting deal between BBC Studios Kids & Family and Disney Branded Television.

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About Ludo Studio

Ludo Studio is a BAFTA, multi-Emmy®, Logie and Peabody award-winning Australian studio and one of TIME's Most Influential Companies of 2024, that creates and produces original scripted drama, animation and digital stories that are authored by incredible local talent, distributed globally and loved by audiences everywhere. ludostudio.com.au.

To enter a park, both a theme park reservation and a valid ticket for the same park on the same date is required. Park reservations are limited, subject to availability, and not guaranteed. Tickets are nonrefundable, may not be sold or transferred for commercial use and excludes activities/events separately priced. Parks, attractions, entertainment, experiences, services, and offerings may be modified, limited in availability, capacity or unavailable, and are subject to restrictions, and change or cancellation without notice. Park admission and offerings are not guaranteed. Visit Disneyland.com/updates for more information about visiting the Disneyland® Resort.

*Offer valid for children ages 3-9 only. Tickets valid for use beginning May 22, 2026, and multi-day tickets expire 13 days after the first day of use or on September 7, 2026, whichever occurs first. Tickets may be used on nonconsecutive days. Each day of use constitutes one full day of use. May purchase up to 10 tickets per day. Offer may not be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions. Subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice. Sales may be paused from time to time or terminated at any time. Children should be supervised. Guests under age 14 must be accompanied by a Guest age 14 or older to enter a Theme Park. To board an attraction, children under age 7 must be accompanied by a person age 14 years or older. Other park rules apply. Theme park reservations for Kids' Summer Ticket Offer holders are limited in number and subject to the availability of park reservations allocated to the Kids' Summer Ticket Offer as determined by Disney and theme park capacity. Reservation availability for Kids' Summer Ticket Offer holders is not guaranteed for any date, and reservations may be difficult to get for any particular date, especially as the ticket expiration date approaches. To ensure best availability, make reservations early. On any given date, park reservations may be available for general theme park tickets even though park reservations allocated to the Kids' Summer Ticket Offer are fully reserved. Kids' Summer Ticket Offer holders are not entitled to any reservations Disney makes available to others.

**A consecutive 4-night or longer stay is required, and cancellation of any nights of a stay may affect discount availability. Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room stay at the same hotel and is valid for nights from 5/22/2026 through 9/7/2026. Book through 8/25/2026; travel must be completed by 9/8/2026. Room types included in this offer are Standard, Premium, Deluxe, Duo Studio, Deluxe Studio, 1 Bedroom Villas, Preferred and Woods/Garden/Courtyard rooms; select Concierge rooms and Suites. Not valid on previously booked rooms. Advance reservations required. Subject to availability as the number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited. Excludes applicable fees and taxes. Limit two (2) rooms per reservation, and occupancy restrictions apply per room. Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than two (2) adults per room. Offer applied once per reservation and is not valid in combination with any other hotel discounts or offers. Subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice.

SOURCE Disneyland Resort