BLUON AND SERVICETITAN ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

IRVINE, Calif., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluon, Inc ., an innovative software company focused on increasing productivity for HVAC contractors and their service technicians today announced a strategic partnership with ServiceTitan , a leading software platform built to power the trades. The new partnership places Bluon in ServiceTitan's Technology Partner Program and sets the stage for various levels of integration between the two platforms.

HVAC contractors have unique challenges due to the extreme complexity surrounding technical information required to service equipment and an ever-worsening shortage of skilled labor. Skilled HVAC technicians are increasingly hard to find and are faced with daily technical problems that require specific information and support.

Bluon has created the first platform of its kind to provide HVAC technicians and related contractor staff the technical information and support they need with its one-of-a-kind database and home-grown A.I. support platform.

Bluon's proprietary, brand-agnostic database is unique in the HVAC industry. Covering over 200 brands and nearly 500,000 model number families, Bluon's database provides manuals, schematics, original parts (BOM), part specs, and compatible replacement parts for over 20 million specific model numbers.

Access to reliable technical support is a major problem for HVAC contractors and their technicians. Bluon has built the first viable and scalable solution with its proprietary A.I. support. Bluon's A.I. is unlike any other due to its unique Large Language Model which has been built leveraging over 100,000 transcribed, live tech support calls previously fielded by Bluon's best-in-class service techs. The result is practical answers for techs in the field – not sterile textbook answers. It's as if a fellow service tech were directly answering the question. Bluon's A.I. will allow ServiceTitan contractors to assist their technicians in the field with instant answers to technical challenges and/or diagnosing problems.

"Partnering with ServiceTitan allows us to make a quantum leap with our mission to make HVAC contractors more productive by giving technicians the data and support they need when they need it," said Bluon CEO and Founder Peter Capuciati. "We can create integrated access to our data and support within ServiceTitan, making its use more practical for contractors on ServiceTitan."

ServiceTitan customers have expressed enthusiasm about the partnership's potential benefits. "The integration of Bluon with ServiceTitan is going to drive immense value to our business," said Nels Carlson, Operations Manager of Goettl Air Conditioning. "The integration of the platforms will enhance efficiency and productivity across the board."

"This partnership will be amazing for our company," said Juan Flores, supervisor of Lee's Air. "Our team finds tremendous value in both ServiceTitan and Bluon, as they help our business in different ways – joining forces with these two powerful platforms will no doubt lead to greater efficiencies within our business."

ServiceTitan customers who also subscribe to Bluon for Business will be able to readily document their increases in productivity, and, more notably, increases in revenue per technician. This will initially be facilitated through a parallel subscription to Bluon for Business, with the ultimate goal of integrating access directly within the ServiceTitan platform.

