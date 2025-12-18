Bluon expands AI-powered technical support inside BuildOps, reaching more commercial HVAC technicians in the field

Expanded integration gives techs AI guided access to manuals, detailed specs, replacement part options and comprehensive troubleshooting —without leaving their workflow

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial HVAC technicians are routinely asked to service equipment without reliable access to manuals, parts data or troubleshooting guidance. To address that gap, Bluon, the industry-leading AI support and technical data company for HVAC contractors, is expanding the availability of its AI-powered technical support inside BuildOps, the operations platform purpose-built for commercial contractors.

Bluon and BuildOps first announced their partnership in August 2024, with Bluon offering a pilot to select BuildOps users. More than a year later, after strong adoption and demonstrated customer value, Bluon is now available to all BuildOps users as a standard integration.

The expanded integration gives commercial HVAC technicians instant access to verified equipment data, manuals, replacement parts data and guided AI troubleshooting specific to the piece of equipment being worked on. This eliminates the need to call OEM tech support or search for information outside the workflow, where it can be difficult to find accurate information even on the large AI platform like ChatGPT, Gemini or Grok.

The broader availability follows a successful trial period and brings Bluon's proprietary AI tech support and extensive equipment and parts database directly into BuildOps workflows. With accurate technical support and information available in the moment, technicians can diagnose issues faster, get stuck less often and most importantly increase their first-time fix rates, all while standing in front of the equipment.

"After establishing our value with a select group of BuildOps customers, we're excited to make our platform readily available to BuildOps users everywhere," said Peter Capuciati, chief executive officer of Bluon. "Our mission is to provide indispensable technical data and support that increases productivity across the HVAC industry, from residential applications to large, mission-critical systems that power offices, hospitals, schools, data centers and industrial facilities."

Through the integration, technicians can access Bluon's proprietary AI guided technical support which is directly connected to Bluon's database of more than 25 million unique model numbers across 200+ OEMs, including original manuals, detailed specifications, parts lists and compatible replacement options. While Bluon is widely known for supporting residential HVAC technicians, its commercial database is much larger and spans more than 50 years of equipment commonly found in commercial and industrial spaces.

"BuildOps was built from day one for the complexity of commercial service work, and that focus allows us to deliver integrations that truly matter to our customers," said Alok Chanani, Chief Executive Officer of BuildOps. "In the commercial world, equipment is often decades old, and the information technicians need simply doesn't exist online. Bluon's data fills that gap, helping techs resolve issues faster and present better repair and maintenance options, without disrupting their existing workflows."

The Bluon integration is available now within BuildOps.

For more information about Bluon, visit https://www.bluon.com/.

For more information about BuildOps, visit https://buildops.com/.

About Bluon

Bluon delivers unmatched value to the $100 billion HVAC industry, equipping contractors and technicians with a robust database and AI-driven tech support. By providing the right data and support at the right time, Bluon reduces mistakes, callbacks and non-billable hours wasted on the job. Their AI anchored toolkit simplifies the complexities of HVAC servicing for both field and office teams, addressing the industry's labor shortage while boosting revenue & profitability for residential and commercial contractors alike. For more information about Bluon, visit https://www.bluon.com/.

About BuildOps

BuildOps is mission control for commercial contractors—built to move work forward. Designed for the complexity of large-scale commercial work, it replaces limited tools and manual workflows with a unified platform that runs every job from quote to close. Today, more than 1,000 leading companies across North America trust BuildOps, backed by Founders Fund, N47, Meritech Capital and other top investors. For more information, visit buildops.com.

SOURCE Bluon