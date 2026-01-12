Helios HVACR deploys A.I. nationwide in partnership with Bluon

Industry-leading commercial HVACR provider equips technicians with real-time AI diagnostics and equipment intelligence across 40+ states

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluon, Inc., the HVAC industry's leading provider of AI-powered technical support, today announced a strategic partnership with Helios HVACR Services, LLC, a premier nationwide commercial HVACR service provider delivering installation, maintenance and repair solutions across more than 40 states. Through this partnership, Helios HVACR is deploying Bluon's AI-driven diagnostics and equipment intelligence platform across its field operations to improve service speed, accuracy and technician productivity at scale.

As the commercial HVACR industry begins to embrace digital transformation, Helios HVACR is positioning itself at the forefront of AI adoption, leveraging advanced technology to tackle the sector's most pressing challenges: increasingly complex equipment portfolios, skilled labor shortages and the critical need for rapid, accurate service delivery. This partnership represents Helios HVACR's strategic commitment to equipping its nationwide technician workforce with the most advanced tools available.

"As we continue to raise the bar for success across the commercial HVACR industry, fully supporting our technicians with the most advanced tools available is paramount," said Kat McCarrey, president of Helios HVACR. "Partnering with Bluon gives our teams real-time access to the technical resources they need to succeed in the field and drive superior outcomes for our customers."

Under the partnership, Helios HVACR's field teams will integrate Bluon's enormous, proprietary database, along with its AI-powered support platform, directly into their existing workflows. This technology implementation is projected to deliver significant operational improvements, with expected outcomes including reduced diagnostic time on complex commercial equipment, increased first-time fix rates, actionable asset data and enhanced technician productivity, directly translating to minimized client downtime, improved service efficiency and higher overall margins.

The AI-powered platform provides Helios HVACR's team instant access to comprehensive technical intelligence across 230+ OEMs and 25 million unique HVAC units, minimizing calls to OEM tech support, eliminating time-consuming manual research and enabling technicians to confidently diagnose and resolve issues faster. As part of this partnership, Bluon is enriching Helios HVACR's complete repository of HVAC equipment with critical specifications, age and warranty information, ensuring technicians have complete, accurate asset data to maximize uptime and service efficiency. By combining Helios HVACR's deep commercial service expertise with Bluon's data-driven platform, field teams gain the technical resources needed to deliver industry-best service reliability for complex multi-site commercial operations nationwide.

"Helios is setting a strong standard for success across the industry for how commercial service organizations should leverage AI," said Peter Capuciati, chairman and CEO of Bluon. "They understand that winning in today's market means giving technicians the real-time resources they need to get the job done right the first time, which directly benefits their customers and increases their first-time fix rate. This partnership will allow Helios to do more with fewer experienced techs, while enabling their younger techs to mature far quicker with an AI tool that meets them where they are."

About Helios HVACR Services, LLC

Helios HVACR Services, LLC is a leading nationwide commercial HVACR service and maintenance provider specializing in installation, repair, preventative maintenance and equipment upgrades for complex, multi-site commercial and industrial clients. Backed by more than 35 years of industry experience and operating across more than 40 states, Helios supports thousands of retail, QSR, pharmacy and healthcare locations with reliable, scalable service solutions.

Helios is an A-rated service provider across multiple major CMMS platforms, trusted by national customers for consistent execution, rapid response and disciplined operational performance. With a robust national field organization and deep expertise in high-volume, mission-critical environments, Helios delivers expert climate control solutions tailored to the demands of large, distributed portfolios—ensuring uptime, compliance and responsive customer support at scale.

About Bluon

Bluon is the leading provider of HVAC data, equipment information, and AI-powered support tools designed to increase productivity and reduce complexity for contractors, service technicians, distributors, and partners. Bluon's platform delivers brand-agnostic equipment and parts data covering 200+ OEMs and 25 million HVACR models, expert-trained AI diagnostics built on 130,000+ real-world service interactions, and workflow-integrated resources that help HVAC professionals get the right information at the right time.

