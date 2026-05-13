Bluon welcomes Harvard Business School Professor Christopher T. Stanton to Board of Advisors

The leading academic focused on AI in the workforce will consult on matters related to the HVAC industry

IRVINE, Calif., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluon, the industry-leading AI and data company for HVAC contractors, announces that Christopher T. Stanton has joined the company as a consultant and a member of its Board of Advisors. Stanton, a well-regarded academic, brings deep expertise in artificial intelligence, robotics and workforce development, bolstering Bluon's mission to empower HVAC contractors with cutting-edge tools and data insights.

Bluon announces that Christopher T. Stanton has joined the company as a consultant and a member of its Board of Advisors. Stanton, a well-regarded academic, brings deep expertise in artificial intelligence and its application in the trades.

Stanton serves as the Marvin Bower Associate Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School, where his research focuses on the intersection of technology and labor markets. His research has explored AI's use for enhancing productivity and training in the skilled trades, with a particular emphasis on improving workforce development and addressing talent gaps.

Stanton's MBA course "Managing the Future of Work" examines the growing role of AI across both blue-collar and white-collar professions. His perspective on how emerging technologies can complement human expertise aligns closely with Bluon's vision for the HVAC industry.

"Christopher's expertise and vision illuminate where Bluon is headed," said Peter Capuciati, CEO of Bluon. "He has long been an advocate for how advanced AI and technology, when leveraged strategically, can empower technicians to serve their customers more efficiently. More importantly, it allows green techs to become competent techs far quicker, providing a lifeline to the elephant in the room: the increasing skilled lab shortage."

In his position with Bluon, Stanton will advise the company on its AI and data strategy, helping guide the development of Bluon's native AI platform and related tools designed to support the trades.

"Bluon understands that access to data, along with accurate AI guidance, helps technicians do their jobs more effectively," said Stanton. "The company and its leadership understand where the skilled trades are headed: not to a point where AI replaces workers, but a place where AI is an essential competitive tool."

For more information about Bluon, visit https://www.bluon.com/.

About Bluon

Bluon delivers unmatched value to the $150 billion HVAC industry, equipping contractors and technicians with a robust brand-agnostic database and AI-driven guided tech support. By providing the right data and guided support at the right time, Bluon increases tech productivity, reduces mistakes + callbacks and enables contractors to maximize the proceeds from every job. Their deterministic AI platform simplifies the complexities of HVAC servicing for both field and office teams, addressing the industry's labor shortage while boosting revenue & profitability for residential and commercial contractors alike. For more information about Bluon, visit https://www.bluon.com/.

SOURCE Bluon