Bluon launches PartsConnect™ enabling HVAC contractors to find and buy compatible replacements sold by their local distributor

Drawing from an unparalleled cross reference database, PartsConnect is the first tool that can instantly determine which parts are compatible with the model number being worked on and who sells them

IRVINE, Calif., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluon, the industry-leading AI and data company for HVAC contractors, announces the launch of PartsConnect™, a new feature within Bluon's App and FSM plug-in that is designed to help technicians and contractors quickly locate and purchase compatible replacement parts sold by their preferred local suppliers. Powered by Bluon's unmatched equipment intelligence, PartsConnect™ delivers a desperately needed solution to the historically time-consuming and frequently inaccurate process of finding and buying compatible replacement parts for specific HVAC equipment.

With its database of more than 30 million unique model numbers across 240+ OEMs, including original manuals, detailed specifications and complete parts lists with specs, Bluon is HVAC's top provider of technical data and technical support. The launch of PartsConnect™ means that technicians can identify and purchase replacement parts quickly and confidently, eliminating much of the research, frustration and guesswork that has historically led to delays, wrong part installs and callbacks.

"Our customers have been asking for this feature for years," said Peter Capuciati, CEO of Bluon. "Identifying compatible replacement part options is hard enough, but trying to determine if a local distributor carries any of those compatible options has historically been a massive friction point for HVAC shops. We believe we have finally cracked the code to this enormous challenge."

PartsConnect™ addresses several problems that are well-known to HVAC techs and contractors, including frustrations with sourcing parts that are no longer manufactured, uncertainty about whether a substitute part will work properly and dependence on a supplier's counter staff to do the research to help identify compatible options.

"Enabling contractors to go straight from a scan of a unique model number being worked on to instantly see what compatible parts are sold by their local distributors is a game changer for HVAC," said Capuciati. "PartsConnect™ is a huge step forward in the pursuit of helping contractors and their technicians making each job as profitable as possible."

For more information about Bluon's PartsConnect, visit https://www.bluon.com/partsconnect.

About Bluon

Bluon delivers unmatched value to the $150 billion HVAC industry, equipping contractors and technicians with a robust database and AI-driven guided tech support. By providing the right data and support at the right time, Bluon increases tech productivity, reduces mistakes + callbacks and enables contractors to maximize the proceeds from every job. Their deterministic AI platform simplifies the complexities of HVAC servicing for both field and office teams, addressing the industry's labor shortage while boosting revenue & profitability for residential and commercial contractors alike. For more information about Bluon, visit https://www.bluon.com/ .

SOURCE Bluon