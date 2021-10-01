BMC Acquires StreamWeaver

HOUSTON, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today announced the acquisition of StreamWeaver, a software company that helps enterprises achieve their end-to-end observability, AI operations (AIOps), cloud migration, and cost reduction goals with extensive industry-leading data integration capabilities. Financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

StreamWeaver enhances BMC's AIOps capabilities with a broad set of out-of-the-box data integrations built on a complementary, modern microservices-based architecture, which allows customers to achieve better incident and risk predictions, improved automated remediation, and increased support for DevOps and ServiceOps, which is the unique outcome that results from applying AI to service and operations management. Together, BMC and StreamWeaver will allow customers to apply BMC's advanced AI/ML analytics capabilities to rich data from the various tools and technologies that may exist in their IT environments, seamlessly integrated into the BMC Helix platform.

Additionally, StreamWeaver reduces the overall cost of integration with enterprise-grade, plug-and-play capabilities for observability by connecting and streaming data between popular IT tools in near real-time.

"Data is paramount when it comes to successful AIOps initiatives, and StreamWeaver's integration capabilities allow customers to maximize the value of their BMC Helix Platform by accelerating and extending the variety, diversity, and volume of data collections from their deployments," said Ali Siddiqui, chief product officer at BMC. "Together, we can help companies apply AI to use their data more efficiently and uncover insights to quickly make critical decisions that will help them become Autonomous Digital Enterprises."

"With BMC's strong commitment to advancing differentiated AIOps capabilities and building a modern, cloud-native, and consolidated platform, our choice to join forces was clear from our first conversations," said Clay Roach, CEO of StreamWeaver. "Combining StreamWeaver's broad set of integrations with the BMC Helix Platform allows customers to bring data in from their existing tools and technology investments and also benefit from advanced AIOps analytics for enhanced root cause isolation and policy-driven automated remediation. The StreamWeaver team and I are excited to see this vision come together as a part of BMC."

As customers accelerate their journey to become an Autonomous Digital Enterprise, the open, AI-driven BMC Helix Platform delivers unique capabilities in service operations for high-performing digital experiences, customer-centric engagement, and uninterrupted service through AI service management (AISM) and AIOps.

With this acquisition, BMC continues to accelerate its focus on investing in innovation and disruptive technologies. This will be the company's sixth acquisition in three years.

About BMC

From core to cloud to edge, BMC delivers the software and services that enable over 10,000 global customers, including 84% of the Forbes Global 100, to thrive in their ongoing evolution to an Autonomous Digital Enterprise.

BMC, BMC Software, the BMC logo, and BMC's other marksare the exclusive properties of BMC Software, Inc. and are registered or may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office or other countries.

©Copyright 2021 BMC Software, Inc.

About StreamWeaver

StreamWeaver is a software company that helps enterprises achieve their end-to-end observability, AIOps, cloud migration, and cost reduction goals with simple integration capabilities. StreamWeaver provides enterprise grade observability integration capabilities that connects and streams real-time data between the most popular IT tools with plug-and-play integration.

