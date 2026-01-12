BMC is recognized as a 2025 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms

94% of BMC customer reviews cite a willingness to recommend the company*

HOUSTON, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions enabling business faster than humanly possible, announced today that it was named a Customers' Choice in the 2025 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms [1] report. Gartner defines Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms as encompassing solutions that empower organizations to manage and automate their entire technology stack, including workloads, workflows, resource provisioning, and data pipelines.

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience with the product or service. Companies who receive the "Customers' Choice" designation have scores that meet or exceed the market average for both User Interest and Adoption, and Overall Experience. .

According to the report, in addition to the Customers' Choice distinction, BMC received:

*A 4.5 out of 5 Overall Rating, based on 49 peer reviews received in the 18 months prior to October 31, 2025.

A 94% score, representing reviewers who were willing to recommend BMC

"This recognition means so much to us, because it comes directly from our customers. Their voice guides every innovation we make, and we believe that this recognition reflects the partnership, trust, and collaboration we strive to build with them every day," said Sofia Barbosa, chief customer officer, BMC. "We are grateful for their trust and deeply committed to continuing to earn it through innovation, reliability, and a relentless focus on their success."

Highlights from customer reviews include:

"Control M has been one of my favorites. It provides a centralized platform for automating scheduling and monitoring batch workflows across multiple systems. For projects requiring complex job orchestration, Control-M has helped streamline processes, reduce manual intervention and improve reliability. The platform feels mature and enterprise ready. It is a go to tool for any service automation or orchestration usage." – Data and analytics leaders in IT services

"My experience with Control-M has been positive overall. World's most reliable workload automation tool that has significantly improved our ability to schedule and manage batch jobs across all platforms. Recent migration to Control-M/zOS gave us good exposure to the use of API for full automation of critical batch processes in the bank. The centralized control and visibility it provides has enhanced our operational efficiency and helped enforce better governance." – IT leader in banking

"The best part about Control M is its ability to provide a single point of control for all my jobs scheduling needs. I really appreciate the automation features that eliminate the need for manual intervention, as a result the human error and stress is reduced. The ability to monitor jobs in real time and get predictive alerts on issues helped me proactively manage my workload" – IT services leader in IT services

"Control-M is an outstanding tool for scheduling and automation that we utilize for our applications on the distributed platform. It takes advantage of orchestration flows and control modules along with its hybrid cloud integrations. We heavily rely on this tool for backend batch executions, managed file transfers, file watchers, various database job types, messaging jobs and API integrations." – IT services leader in banking

End-to-end workflow automation, simplified

BMC's Control-M platform, available as SaaS and self-hosted, allows customers to jumpstart and scale their automation efforts, and take advantage of the flexibility and reliability that only Control-M can deliver with 30 years of continuous innovation.

The Control-M platform offers:

Jett, a generative AI-powered advisor providing real-time insights for smarter decision making

AI/ML pipeline orchestration and file transfer management with universal visibility and control of workflows

An extensive library of out-of-the-box integrations, which span enterprise applications, databases, cloud services, RPA platforms, and collaboration tools. More than 40 new integrations were added in the last 18 months.

Continuous innovation through Jobs-as-Code, extending dev and ops collaboration

BMC was recognized this year as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms (SOAP) [2]., and a copy of the report can be found here. BMC and Control-M were also included in the 2025 Gartner Market Guide for DataOps Tools [3] report, and a copy of the report can be found here.

[1] Gartner, 2025 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the customer: Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms, Peer Community Contributors, December 24, 2025

[2] Gartner, 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms, Hassan Ennaciri, Daniel Betts, Cameron Haight, Chris Saunderson, August 26, 2025.

[3] Gartner, 2025 Market Guide for DataOps Tools, Michael Simone, Sharat Menon, Robert Thanaraj, October 24, 2025

Gartner® and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner® Peer Insights™ content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

