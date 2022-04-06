BMC Delivers New Innovations to Dramatically Increase Mainframe Developer Productivity and Deployment Frequency

"Organizations are looking to treat the mainframe like any other computing platform with the same needs to innovate and be more efficient and secure," said Katie Norton, Senior Research Analyst, DevOps at IDC. "That requires selecting the right tools that truly optimize performance and costs while keeping developer productivity high. Using modern mainframe development tools, threat detection, and response, along with automation, helps businesses connect the mainframe to their broader transformation initiatives like DevOps, AppSec, SecOps, and AIOps."

Increased Developer Productivity and Delivery Speed

Through the new BMC Compuware ISPW Git integration, mainframe development teams have the flexibility to fully adopt Git or use the ISPW feature-branching sandbox for a fully controlled and isolated environment to create and change code. With a simple right-click, Git users take full advantage of the ISPW mainframe build, test, and deploy capabilities in their CI/CD pipeline. According to Forrester, leveraging modern mainframe development tools increases developer productivity by 175% and deployment frequency by 600% without compromising quality1.

Using Veracode integration with BMC Compuware Topaz Workbench, organizations can now discover security risks in mainframe applications early in the development lifecycle. The modern integrated development environment (IDE) of the BMC Compuware Topaz Workbench solution edits and debugs code, followed by the Veracode IDE Scan that identifies vulnerabilities in the code written. The Veracode integration allows developers to shift left and scan code for security defects early in the development lifecycle, where it is easier and less costly to fix.

Zero Trust Security and Ransomware Protection

An industry-first for mainframe environments, the BMC AMI Enterprise Connector for Illumio product allows customers to achieve a successful Zero Trust implementation by serving as a two-way translator between Illumio's Zero Trust segmentation and the mainframe. In addition, the BMC AMI Command Center for Security system surfaces malicious performance activity for incident responders, reducing operating costs with the ability to automate password resets and offload security monitoring workloads to reduce usage charges. These innovations allow organizations to improve their security posture by preventing compromise at multiple layers to protect against damaging ransomware attacks.

Enabling Uninterrupted Service

By combining predictive analysis and actionable details into a single interface, the BMC AMI Ops solution now assures operations teams of uninterrupted service by helping them respond to potential problems before they occur. The solution uses artificial intelligence (AI) ready out-of-the-box to begin surfacing the root cause of an issue through an intuitive interface that presents data in a prioritized, at-a-glance view for fast remediation. Smart card and certificate support provide an added level of security without additional complexity.

BMC also recently announced day one support of the latest IBM® Db2® and IBM® z16™ release, working with IBM so that the entire portfolios of the BMC AMI and BMC Compuware mainframe solutions are compatible with both Db2 13 and IBM z16.

"BMC is committed to delivering modern mainframe solutions that empower developers and help enterprises succeed amidst change," said John McKenny, senior vice president and general manager, Intelligent Z Optimization and Transformation at BMC. "With our 30th quarterly release, we are helping organizations increase their velocity, quality, and efficiency to outperform the industry with new capabilities across our BMC AMI and BMC Compuware portfolios."

¹ "The Total Economic Impact(TM) Of BMC Compuware and ISPW And Topaz," a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of BMC.

