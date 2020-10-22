BMC Exchange 2020: Customer-Led Sessions Highlight Critical Need for Transformation Partner

HOUSTON, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader celebrating 40 years of delivering IT solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, concluded its first global, virtual BMC Exchange event with more than 5,700 attendees including executives, technologists, and business, IT, and DevOps leaders. The three-day event highlighted industry partnerships, expert speakers, and customer stories that are reshaping the IT landscape for every Autonomous Digital Enterprise (ADE).

BMC Exchange 2020 Highlights:

Industry Leaders Shared Real-World Examples and Best Practices : Several BMC customers opened up about their innovative strategies to achieve digital transformation. Videotron's Trung Quach discussed how automation-driven actionability is a true game changer for service and operations management. Park Place Technologies' Kathie Lyons discussed the barriers to digital transformation and shared insights that can help enterprises embrace the journey, rather than fear it. Other customers shared their own experiences in partnering with BMC for their transformation journey.

With more than 25 keynotes, sessions, and panel discussions, additional speakers from organizations such as eBay, Tampa General Hospital, and more helped shape the BMC Exchange agenda around topics that are critical to every organization's success. Special Guest Speakers Offered Expert Advice on Digital Transformation Trends : Techonomy's David Kirkpatrick and CDX's Drew Ianni shared their key insights on how to achieve success in today's landscape. The interactive session offered viewers an opportunity to ask experts about the near-term trends forcing every business to make fast adjustments and how to open up opportunities to capitalize on those trends.

: Techonomy's and CDX's shared their key insights on how to achieve success in today's landscape. The interactive session offered viewers an opportunity to ask experts about the near-term trends forcing every business to make fast adjustments and how to open up opportunities to capitalize on those trends. New SaaS Offering for Application Workflow Orchestration : BMC Helix Control-M, a SaaS application workflow orchestration solution built on BMC's leading Control-M product, provides a highly accessible, end-to-end, single view orchestration platform for application, file transfer, and data pipeline workflows. Built for development, IT operations, and business users, the BMC Helix Control-M solution delivers a unique, self-service automation experience for greater business agility and speed with integrated, deep production operations and governance capabilities.

: BMC commissioned 451 Research, a part of S&P Global, to perform market research to assess the perception and state of adoption of BMC's vision of an ADE. The first study of its kind surveyed business and technology leaders and practitioners from organizations across 18 industries in 11 countries. BMC Exchange 2020 Innovation Award Winners Announced: BMC recognized customers for exemplifying the new and exciting implementations and outcomes that are possible with BMC on the journey to becoming an ADE. Innovation Award winners include Norges Bank Investment Management Corporation, Ericsson, Prisma Medios de Pago S.A ., Telstra, Lloyds Banking Group, and more.

"As the Premier sponsor of this event, the Sentry team was really excited about the first virtual edition of BMC Exchange," said Bertrand Martin, President and CEO, Sentry Software. "BMC does not only talk about Digital Transformation; BMC sets the example! Inspirational content, practical solutions, expert advice, customer experience: everything we may need to move forward as an Autonomous Digital Enterprise."

"We re-imagined BMC Exchange with the goal of equipping our customers with strategies and insights that push ongoing business and technology evolution," said Saar Shwartz, Chief Marketing Officer at BMC. "This year's event was our most successful Exchange yet, as we delivered the foundation for our customers, partners, and more, to start their Autonomous Digital Enterprise journey today and thrive in the future."

Catch select BMC Exchange 2020 keynotes and sessions on demand at exchange.bmc.com.

Additional Resources:

