BMC Helix Accelerates Innovation for Organizations Around the World

HOUSTON, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid global economic rebounds, customers are demanding innovative experiences and increased service quality through more effective IT service management (ITSM) and IT operations management (ITOM). BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, is a top choice for several of the world's most technologically advanced organizations – including Grupo Moura, the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, and Huisman Equipment B.V. – that have all seen business benefits in customer service, operations, and competitiveness using the BMC Helix solutions.

According to a new BMC-commissioned survey of 400 IT and business leaders conducted by Hanover Research, business initiatives are now significantly more likely to be supported by both IT service and operations teams. For example, in late 2020, 51 percent of IT managers were involved in ITSM and ITOM integration versus 36 percent in 2019, showing a rapidly growing level of interest and activity in this convergence.

The open, AI-driven BMC Helix portfolio delivers unique capabilities in service operations for high-performing digital experiences, customer-centric engagement, and uninterrupted service through AI service management (AISM) and AI operations (AIOps). Ultimately, the BMC Helix portfolio helps customers accelerate their journey to becoming an Autonomous Digital Enterprise, a future state of business that comprises intelligent, interconnected, technology-enabled, value-creating systems that minimize manual effort.

Grupo Moura Utilizes BMC Helix to Drive Optimal User Experiences

Grupo Moura is a Brazilian conglomerate corporation comprising manufacturing, real estate, and social entrepreneurship, with more than 6,000 employees and 80 distribution centers. With the BMC Helix ITSM solution, Grupo Moura aligned its services with the company's agile culture, professionalized the availability and delivery of its digital services, and obtained a significant improvement in user experiences. Grupo Moura was able to:

Improve customer and internal user satisfaction with their digital services.

Automate processes and services to save the company time and create efficiencies that allow employees to pursue higher-value projects.

"BMC Helix ITSM has improved our ability to measure, manage, and improve the quality of the agreements and services provided to our customers," said Péricles Nascimento, Systems Coordinator, DTISS at Grupo Moura.

The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust Enables Remote Workers for Optimal Patient Care

The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which provides hospital and adult community services to approximately 450,000 people in the United Kingdom, implemented the BMC Helix Client Management solution. The solution delivers automated endpoint management while keeping costs down, maintaining compliance, and mitigating risk. Dudley Group NHS saw immediate improvement in productivity and user satisfaction by:

Building over 650 laptops for remote workers in just five days.

Patching its enterprise PDF application on 2,643 devices in just 10 minutes.

Drastically reducing support calls and resolving incidents faster.

Huisman Equipment B.V. to Provide Seamless Workday Experience with BMC Helix

With the BMC Helix solutions, Huisman Equipment, a Dutch designer and manufacturer of heavy construction equipment, moved to modernize to a global, centralized enterprise service desk for all requests and tickets across IT, HR, facilities, and maintenance. With BMC Helix, Huisman was able to:

Utilize automation to reduce manual labor for each service request by 25 percent.

Improve change management database reliability and processes by 60 percent.

Increase form registration for tickets by 45 percent.

Market Need for BMC Helix

Continued investments in innovation and strategic alliances, backed by industry recognition, are among the key drivers fueling customer and partner success. With the BMC Helix solution's intelligent, self-service, omnichannel tools, customers and partners can continue to be more productive, solve problems faster, and deliver higher-quality digital workplace experiences.

New global strategic integrations and collaborations include:

The combination of Snow Software's comprehensive data visibility and the BMC Helix Platform enable IT to fully map all assets, configurations, and interdependencies within an ever-changing, complex enterprise infrastructure for service delivery excellence.

The availability of the BMC Helix ITSM platform on Flexible Engine, the Orange Business Services global public cloud solution. It is a trusted solution benefiting from the latest certifications and Orange's reinforced security guarantees.

A partnership with Jitterbit to provide the BMC Helix solution's customers with industry-leading enterprise iPaaS integrations that allow them to easily customize processes with powerful AI-driven capabilities.

The ability for Telefónica's small- and medium-business customers to experience enterprise service management benefits with the BMC Helix platform through Telefónica Empresas' 'Tu Experto Tecnológico' (Telefónica Enterprises' 'Your Technology Expert') service.

BMC continues to earn recognition from prestigious industry associations and analyst firms. The BMC Helix Operations Management with AIOps product was named Best Overall AI Solution in the fourth annual AI Breakthrough Awards. In addition, Research in Action (RIA) ranked BMC among the top five global vendors of 2021 in two Vendor Selection Matrix™ reports: "Artificial Intelligence Predictive Analytics" and "Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure and Service Management Tools."

"To thrive in the new digital economy, companies need to accelerate innovation while maintaining quality and improving the customer experience," said Margaret Lee, senior vice president and general manager of Digital Service and Operations Management at BMC. "We want to help our customers succeed and support our partners to serve their customers and employees. The advanced capabilities of the BMC Helix portfolio, coupled with our expanded GTM model, bring that to life. We're honored to help organizations like Grupo Moura, Dudley Group NHS, and Huisman Equipment deliver the innovation, services, and levels of operations management excellence they seek as they evolve to become Autonomous Digital Enterprises."

