BMC Hosts Private Briefing for Eligible Investors

HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, will host a private conference call to discuss its Q2 FY2023 business with registered holders of the Company's 7.125% Senior First Lien Notes due 2025, 6.500% Senior First Lien Notes due 2025, 9.125% Senior Second Lien Notes due 2026 and 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026, as well as certain other prospective and eligible investors.  Interested parties may obtain further details from their Venue account.

BMC works with 86% of the Forbes Global 50 and customers and partners around the world to create their future. With our history of innovation, industry-leading automation, operations, and service management solutions, combined with unmatched flexibility, we help organizations free up time and space to become an Autonomous Digital Enterprise that conquers the opportunities ahead.

