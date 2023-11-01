BMC Revolutionizes Observability and AIOps With BMC HelixGPT

Powerful causal, predictive, and generative AI capabilities identify root causes more quickly

HOUSTON, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, and the first vendor to embed GPT across its AI-driven service and operations management portfolio, today announced new AIOps capabilities for the BMC Helix Operations Management solution using its BMC HelixGPT capability. The BMC Helix Operations Management solution transforms IT operations with out-of-the-box service blueprints for dynamic service modeling, easy-to-read situation explainability, and situation fingerprinting to remember similar situations. It also improved deep container auto-detection for an in-depth understanding of containerized environments.

As customers deal with increasingly complex hybrid, multi-cloud environments marked by the increased volume and complexity of data, they need the power of advanced AI and machine learning to drive greater visibility and observability, while also providing optimum availability and performance of business services.

"Enterprises that modernize their environments by adopting hybrid and cloud-native technologies must also modernize their approach to IT operations," said Nancy Gohring, research director for IDC's Enterprise System Management, Observability and AIOps program. "AIOps capabilities that harness AI to remove complexity by pinpointing the cause of problems, guiding users to the correct response and predicting potential future issues are key to ensuring that services deliver on business outcomes."

The BMC Helix Operations Management solution combines the power of advanced causal AI to identify the root cause of issues, predictive AI to enable customers to identify and address problems before they happen, and generative AI to automate event summaries and best action recommendations for complex problems so teams know what to do next.

These innovations enable IT operations to deliver higher service availability and resilience to the business. This is because they can drive more efficient operational performance with greater visibility across tool silos and use superior AI-driven insights for significantly improved mean time to identification (MTTI) and mean time to repair (MTTR) of problems.

New BMC Helix Operations Management innovations include:

Service blueprints : BMC Helix Operations Management is the only solution on the market to offer out-of-the-box service blueprints, making creating and maintaining dynamic service models easier than ever. With support for microservices, Kubernetes, cloud, and application performance monitoring (APM), these dynamic service models are automatically updated, ensuring accurate service models are used in today's ever-changing IT environments.

BMC's new AIOps capabilities complement BMC highlights in the recent industry acknowledgment from The Forrester Wave™: Process-Centric AI For IT Operations (AIOps), Q2 2023 report that names BMC Helix a leader. The report cites that BMC's "superior vision focuses on unifying service and operations management, leveraging AI/ML for proactive insights, fostering cross-team collaboration, and enabling a business-centric preventative IT approach."

"Pushing the limits of what AI-enabled solutions can do to help our customers has been a clear focus for BMC for many years," said Margaret Lee, senior vice president and general manager of Digital Service and Operations Management at BMC. "We continue to invest in driving innovations across AIOps to help our customers secure the insights they need to make better decisions, intelligently accelerate automation, and continuously improve the operating environment."

