BMC to Acquire Alderstone

HOUSTON, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in IT solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to purchase Alderstone, a leading provider of ITSM adoption and modernization solutions. The deal is expected to close in the coming months, subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

Expanding upon the companies' years-long partnership, BMC and Alderstone will be able to offer powerful migration tools and services so customers can quickly and efficiently modernize their service management with the BMC Helix solution. Customers will be able to take advantage of the latest innovations and features with decreased risk, limited disruption, and reduced cost, time, and effort. This will give customers new ways to leverage AI with automation and data-driven decision-making in their organizations' evolution to become an Autonomous Digital Enterprise.

Alderstone's solutions aim to provide a comprehensive, seamless, and error-free way to onboard customers onto BMC Helix – from application discovery, to preconfigured migration packs and data mapping – all tuned to maximize IT performance. Moving from other ITSM solutions or Remedy on-premise, BMC and Alderstone provide expert technology consulting services that leverage industry best practices to help customers decrease risk, reduce costs, and realize their ROI goals.

"With Alderstone, BMC can help customers more quickly benefit from the intelligence and automation of BMC Helix, and accelerate their transformation to an Autonomous Digital Enterprise," said Ali Siddiqui, Chief Product Officer, BMC. "By coupling the BMC product portfolio with the consulting and migration expertise of Alderstone, we can deliver a unique and holistic solution for their cloud-based ITSM investments to achieve their individual business goals."

"We serve the market with much needed expertise and guidance to leverage technology in meeting the greatest IT challenges," said Steve Upton, CEO, Alderstone. "Over the past twelve years, we have had the incredible privilege of supporting our clients' digital transformations, and we look forward to delivering even greater value as a part of BMC."

According to IDC, by 2021, over 90% of enterprises worldwide will rely on a mix of on-premises or dedicated private clouds, several private clouds, and legacy platforms to meet their infrastructures needs.1 As the ITSM market continues to grow, and cloud adoption continues to drive ITSM disruption, customers need a seamless path and tools to enable upgrades and migrations.

The BMC Helix solution is the first end-to-end, cloud-based, service and operations platform to discover, monitor, service, remediate, and optimize IT landscapes. Powered by 360-degree pervasive intelligence to turn unknowns into knowns, it provides the agility, customer-centricity, and actionable insights needed for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise.

BMC continues to accelerate its focus on investing in innovation and disruptive technologies. This will be the company's fourth acquisition in less than two years.

About BMC

From core to cloud to edge, BMC delivers the software and services that enable over 10,000 global customers, including 84% of the Forbes Global 100, to thrive in their ongoing evolution to an Autonomous Digital Enterprise.

BMC, the BMC logo, and BMC's other product names are the exclusive properties of BMC Software, Inc. or its affiliates, are registered or pending registration with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©Copyright 2020 BMC Software, Inc.

About Alderstone

Founded in 2008, Alderstone is a consultancy focused on BMC Remedy ITSM and related tools. The company is one of BMC's Technology Alliance Partners and specializes in ITSM rollout, upgrades, and data migration.

