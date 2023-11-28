BMC Ushers in a New Era of Fast and Fearless Mainframe Application Development

News provided by

BMC Software, Inc.

28 Nov, 2023, 06:00 ET

BMC AMI Boosts Developer Confidence for Refactoring Mainframe Code

HOUSTON, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today announced two new product innovations, BMC AMI DevX Code Insights and BMC AMI zAdviser Enterprise. With the BMC AMI DevX Code Insights solution, next-generation developers can use automated intelligence to understand and break apart monolithic mainframe programs for faster changes to complex code. The BMC AMI zAdviser Enterprise solution drives continuous improvement using AI/ML to accelerate the pace of mainframe DevOps transformation.

"Developers often fear making changes to monolithic mainframe applications, because they lack the understanding of how these large, complex programs work. Refactoring the code into smaller, callable modules provides greater responsiveness to make the changes businesses demand," said Katie Norton, senior research analyst, DevOps and DevSecOps at IDC. "With the ability to automatically and intelligently visualize and refactor code, developers can focus on releasing high-quality mainframe applications faster to innovate and accelerate their mainframe transformations."

Delivering Insights That Reduce Complexity for Greater DevOps Effectiveness
With the introduction of the BMC AMI DevX Code Insights solution, developers can maintain and extend their applications with confidence to:

  • Understand how the application works in real time with runtime visualization
  • Break apart monolithic programs into smaller, more manageable subprograms to isolate business logic and enable APIs
  • Quickly remove dead code
  • Analyze data flow and debug code

"BMC is empowering the next generation of developers and accelerating innovation for organizations," said John McKenny, senior vice president and general manager of Intelligent Z Optimization and Transformation at BMC. "BMC AMI DevX Code Insights and BMC AMI zAdviser Enterprise make the mainframe as approachable as any other platform, welcoming in a new era of fast and fearless mainframe application development."

Accelerating Mainframe DevOps Transformation and Continuous Improvement
The BMC AMI zAdviser Enterprise solution helps DevOps managers harness the full potential of telemetry data using AI/ML to:

  • Gain valuable insights into the adoption of DevOps tools
  • Continuously improve debugging and testing
  • Monitor critical metrics, including lead time for change, change failure rate, deployment frequency, and mean time to restore service
  • Uphold code quality by detecting abnormal levels of regressions in application code

Additional Resources

About BMC
BMC works with 86% of the Forbes Global 50 and customers and partners around the world to create their future. With our history of innovation, industry-leading automation, operations, and service management solutions, combined with unmatched flexibility, we help organizations free up time and space to become an Autonomous Digital Enterprise that conquers the opportunities ahead.

BMC, BMC Software, the BMC logo, and other BMC marks are the exclusive properties of BMC Software, Inc. and are registered or may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office or in other countries.

©Copyright 2023 BMC Software, Inc.

BMC—Run and Reinvent
www.bmc.com

Editorial contact:
Asma Ali
BMC
[email protected]

SOURCE BMC Software, Inc.

Also from this source

BMC Hosts Private Briefing for Eligible Investors

BMC Hosts Private Briefing for Eligible Investors

BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, will host a private conference call to discuss its Q2 FY2024...
BMC Recognized as a Leader in Enterprise Service Management and AIOps

BMC Recognized as a Leader in Enterprise Service Management and AIOps

BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today announced that its BMC Helix Enterprise Service Management...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.