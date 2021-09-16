BMC Virtual Exchange 2021 Slated for Oct 27-29, 2021

HOUSTON, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, announced BMC Exchange 2021: Unleash the Power of Your Data, a free online event on October 27-29, 2021, for customers and partners to discover the strategy and solutions needed to thrive as a data-driven business.

In its second annual global virtual format, BMC Exchange 2021 brings together the combined experience of more than 5,000 global attendees to hear BMC's executives and guest speakers discuss the latest technology trends, share information on new BMC initiatives and products, and more.

This year's exciting event will cover strategies for every data-driven business with DataOps, edge computing, AIOps, DevOps, and AI service management (AISM). The agenda includes thought-provoking keynotes and educational sessions on harnessing data, improving operational efficiencies, and reducing the risk of change in production environments. There will also be various product demonstrations, networking events, and the opportunity to explore a comprehensive solution showcase that features products and services from BMC and its partners.

BMC Exchange 2021 takes place on an interactive platform to enhance the event experience. Attendees will be able to create personalized environments, build avatars for meaningful interactions and alleviate the stress of being on camera, meet and greet easily with others, and take part in games to compete for prizes.

Additional Resources:

Join us online at #BMCExchange October 27-29 to learn how to evolve into an #AutonomousDigitalEnterprise

Learn more about becoming an Autonomous Digital Enterprise here

About BMC

From core to cloud to edge, BMC delivers the software and services that enable over 10,000 global customers, including 84% of the Forbes Global 100, to thrive in their ongoing evolution to an Autonomous Digital Enterprise.

BMC, BMC Software, the BMC logo, and other BMC marks are the exclusive properties of BMC Software, Inc. and are registered or may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office or in other countries.

©Copyright 2021 BMC Software, Inc.

BMC—Run and Reinvent

www.bmc.com

Editorial contact:

Jannelle Allong-Diakabana

BMC

[email protected]

SOURCE BMC Software, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.bmc.com

