BMI Deadline Alert: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on August 3, 2026

Badger Meter Shares Lost Over $95 Per Share in Market Value Across Three Corrective Disclosures as Allegedly Concealed Order Pull-Forward Practices Unraveled Between July 2025 and April 2026

NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: April 18, 2024 through April 16, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (212) 363-7500.

BMI shares declined from $245.22 on July 21, 2025 before the first disclosure to $115.54 on April 17, 2026 after the last, a cumulative loss of over $95 across three corrective events. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 3, 2026.

Three Successive Market Corrections Quantify the Alleged Harm

The market repriced BMI common stock across three distinct corrective events, each stripping away a layer of the artificial inflation that the complaint contends was sustained by misrepresentations about demand durability and order trends:

July 22, 2025: BMI fell $40.42 per share (16.5%) after 2Q 2025 results revealed EPS below consensus and management warned that absolute sales would decline sequentially in 3Q 2025

BMI fell $40.42 per share (16.5%) after 2Q 2025 results revealed EPS below consensus and management warned that absolute sales would decline sequentially in 3Q 2025 January 28, 2026: BMI fell $18.09 per share (11%) after 4Q 2025 results disclosed a 6% sequential decline in utility water sales that missed revenue expectations

BMI fell $18.09 per share (11%) after 4Q 2025 results disclosed a 6% sequential decline in utility water sales that missed revenue expectations April 17, 2026: BMI fell $36.75 per share (24%+) after 1Q 2026 results showed total sales 9% lower year-over-year, utility water sales down 10%, and operating margins contracting from 22.2% to 17.4%

BMI fell $36.75 per share (24%+) after 1Q 2026 results showed total sales 9% lower year-over-year, utility water sales down 10%, and operating margins contracting from 22.2% to 17.4% Each decline occurred on unusually heavy trading volume, indicating the market was absorbing genuinely new information that had been previously withheld

The combined per-share decline across all three events exceeded $95

Why the Market Reacted With Increasing Severity

The escalating magnitude of each stock decline reflects a pattern the lawsuit characterizes as incremental unraveling. The first disclosure partially removed artificial inflation by revealing project timing problems. The second disclosure removed additional inflation by showing the weakness was spreading beyond AMI projects into broader utility water sales. The third and largest disclosure removed the remaining inflation when the Company acknowledged that "softer short-cycle municipal customer ordering" was responsible and that demand variability "has always existed" but had been masked by backlog conditions.

The complaint contends this progression demonstrates that each earlier assurance of "robust demand" and "favorable industry fundamentals" sustained the stock at artificially elevated levels.

See if you can recover losses from your BMI investment or call (212) 363-7500.

"When companies fail to disclose material information, shareholders may suffer significant losses. The severity and pattern of BMI's three successive stock declines raise important questions about whether investors were receiving accurate information throughout the Class Period." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Join the Badger Meter recovery action or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. To be considered for lead plaintiff, investors must file by August 3, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BMI Lawsuit

Q: How much did BMI stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 24% on April 17, 2026 alone, a decline of $36.75 per share, after the Company disclosed total sales were 9% lower year-over-year and acknowledged softer short-cycle municipal customer ordering. The stock had previously tumbled on losses of $40.42 (16.5%) and $18.09 (11%) per share on July 22, 2025 and January 28, 2026, respectively.

Q: When did Badger Meter allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from April 18, 2024 to April 16, 2026. The alleged misrepresentations were revealed through corrective disclosures on July 22, 2025, January 28, 2026, and April 17, 2026, each causing significant stock declines.

Q: What do BMI investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my BMI shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP