BMI Exhibits at AACRAO 2026, Continuing Support for Higher Education Records Modernization

BMI Imaging connects with registrars and admissions professionals at AACRAO's 111th Annual Meeting in New Orleans.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BMI Imaging Systems attended the 111th AACRAO Annual Meeting, held April 19–22, 2026, in New Orleans, Louisiana. The annual conference brought together registrars, admissions officers, enrollment leaders, and higher education professionals from across the country to discuss evolving challenges and innovations in student records and academic services.

For decades, BMI has partnered with colleges and universities to modernize records management through secure digitization and hosted access solutions. From student transcripts and admissions files to HR and finance records, BMI helps institutions convert paper, microfilm, and microfiche into searchable digital collections that improve retrieval, strengthen continuity, and support long-term preservation.

Representing BMI at this year's conference was Jake Walker, Account Executive and higher education specialist, who met with institutions navigating the operational and compliance challenges tied to legacy records systems.

"Digitization projects in higher education are often about timing, planning, and long-term strategy," said Walker. "AACRAO is valuable because it gives us the opportunity to reconnect with institutions, understand where they are in their process, and help build practical roadmaps that fit their operational realities and budget cycles."

Conversations at AACRAO 2026 focused on improving records accessibility, reducing reliance on physical storage, supporting accessibility requirements, and preparing institutions for long-term digital preservation.

BMI looks forward to continuing its partnerships with higher education institutions seeking secure, scalable approaches to modern records management.

To learn more about BMI's digitization and hosting solutions, visit https://www.bmiimaging.com.

About BMI Imaging Systems

Founded in 1958, BMI Imaging Systems helps organizations convert paper, microfilm, and microfiche into secure, searchable digital collections. BMI provides public, private, and CJIS-compliant hosting solutions supported by in-house software, project management, and IT teams focused on quality, innovation, and security.

Contact

Website: https://www.bmiimaging.com

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE BMI Imaging Systems, Inc.