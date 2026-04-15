BMI Imaging Systems Secures CollegeBuys Contract with Foundation for California Community Colleges

BMI expands its support for California Community Colleges through a CollegeBuys contract administered by the Foundation for California Community Colleges.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BMI Imaging Systems, a leader in secure digitization and digital preservation, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a contract through CollegeBuys, the Enterprise and Procurement Services cooperative purchasing program administered by the Foundation for California Community Colleges.

This contract enables colleges across California to procure BMI's digitization and records management services through a compliant, streamlined purchasing pathway—helping institutions move forward with projects more efficiently while meeting procurement requirements.

With decades of experience supporting higher education institutions, BMI provides end-to-end solutions for converting paper, microfilm, microfiche, and archival materials into secure, searchable digital collections. These services help colleges improve access to student records, reduce physical storage burdens, and support compliance with retention and accessibility standards.

"CollegeBuys simplifies the process for colleges looking to modernize their records," said Jake Walker, Account Executive at BMI Imaging. "We understand the operational and compliance challenges registrars and administrative teams face, and this contract helps institutions take the next step with clarity and confidence."

The CollegeBuys contract reflects BMI's continued commitment to supporting California Community Colleges with practical, secure, and scalable records management solutions.

To learn more about BMI's services, visit https://www.bmiimaging.com.

About BMI Imaging Systems

Founded in 1958, BMI Imaging Systems helps organizations convert paper, microfilm, and microfiche into secure, searchable digital collections. BMI provides public, private, and CJIS-compliant hosting solutions supported by in-house software, project management, and IT teams focused on quality, innovation, and security.

Contact

Website: https://www.bmiimaging.com

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE BMI Imaging Systems, Inc.