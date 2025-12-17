BMI Imaging Attends MSACROA 2025 to Support Innovation in Admissions and Records Management

BMI Imaging Systems joins registrars and admissions professionals in Lancaster to discuss secure digitization and modern records access.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BMI attended the Middle States Association of Collegiate Registrars and Officers of Admission (MSACROA) 2025 Annual Conference, held November 30 – December 3, 2025, at the Wyndham Lancaster Resort and Convention Center in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The conference brings together admissions, records, and enrollment management professionals from across the Mid-Atlantic region for professional development, networking, and exploration of new technologies shaping higher education.

Representing BMI at this year's event was Jake Walker, Account Executive and higher-education specialist. Jake met with registrars and admissions leaders to discuss converting paper, microfilm, microfiche, and bound volumes into secure, searchable digital archives. Conversations centered on improving retrieval times, strengthening governance, and building phased roadmaps that help institutions modernize without disrupting daily operations.

"Institutions want reliable access to accurate student records, but they also need solutions that respect their workflows and compliance requirements," said Jake Walker, Account Executive at BMI. "MSACROA is a great opportunity to understand each school's challenges and show how thoughtful digitization can make their work faster, smoother, and more secure."

About BMI

Established in 1958 as Bay Microfilm Incorporated, BMI Imaging Systems embarked on a mission to assist County Recorders with archiving land records on microfilm. By the 1960s, our reach extended to California's premier universities, preserving their invaluable books and manuscripts. Additionally, our Library Microfilms Division formed strategic partnerships with over 200 newspapers, ensuring California's rich local history remained accessible for future generations.

Thanks to our unwavering commitment to precision and customer satisfaction, the subsequent two decades saw a surge in our clientele from government, education, and commercial sectors.

As the '90s rolled in, the shift to digital was unmistakable. Staying ahead of the curve, BMI embraced this evolution, assisting clients in transitioning to electronic document management. We expanded our services to include digitization and began equipping clients with on-site document management software solutions.

Today, we proudly operate two advanced imaging facilities, backed by a dedicated team of over 60 professionals. At the heart of BMI is our passion for quality, innovation, and security. We specialize in crafting tailor-made solutions for our diverse client base. Beyond top-tier document imaging and indexing, we offer a range of cloud hosting services, including public, private, and CJIS-compliant platforms. Our in-house software team, alongside project management and IT specialists, ensures we remain at the forefront of technology and customer service.

