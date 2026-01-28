BMI Imaging's "The Digital Imaging Channel" Surpasses 600 Subscribers on YouTube

Growing audience reflects demand for practical guidance on digitization, records management, and secure access.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BMI is proud to announce that its YouTube channel, The Digital Imaging Channel, has surpassed 600 subscribers, marking another milestone in the company's ongoing effort to educate organizations on secure digitization and modern records management.

The Digital Imaging Channel features short, practical videos that break down complex topics such as scanning paper and microfilm, planning digitization projects, maintaining chain of custody, and ensuring long-term access to digital records.

"We've been very intentional about keeping our content useful and approachable," said Sean Ko, Content Marketing Lead at BMI Imaging. "Hitting 600 subscribers tells us people value straightforward explanations and real-world examples they can actually apply. We're excited to keep building on that momentum."

As the channel continues to grow, BMI plans to expand its video content with deeper dives into trusted systems, accessibility, secure hosting, and best practices for managing records over time.

To learn more about BMI Imaging and its secure digitization and hosting solutions, visit https://www.bmiimaging.com .

About BMI Imaging Systems

Founded in 1958, BMI Imaging Systems helps organizations convert paper, microfilm, and microfiche into secure, searchable digital collections. BMI provides public, private, and CJIS-compliant hosting solutions, supported by in-house software, project management, and IT teams focused on quality, innovation, and security.

Contact

Website: https://www.bmiimaging.com

Email: [email protected]

