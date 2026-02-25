BMI Imaging Exhibits at SACRAO 2026 Conference in Orlando

The BMI Imaging Systems team engages higher education leaders on secure digitization and modern records access.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BMI Imaging Systems attended the Southern Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers (SACRAO) 2026 Annual Meeting, held February 1–4, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. The annual event brought together higher education professionals from across the Southeastern United States to share best practices and explore innovative solutions for student records, admissions, and academic services.

With decades of experience supporting colleges and universities nationwide, BMI helps higher education institutions securely convert paper, microfilm, microfiche, and bound volumes into modern digital archives. These solutions help streamline workflows, reduce physical storage burdens, and improve access to critical records for registrars, admissions teams, and student services. BMI's participation at SACRAO 2026 allowed for in-depth conversations on securing legacy collections and planning phased digitization strategies that align with institutional priorities.

"Higher education teams are balancing efficiency, compliance, and limited resources," said Jake Walker, Sales Account Executive at BMI Imaging. "Our goal is to simplify their transition from legacy formats to modern digital access—whether that means converting microfilm archives, digitizing paper student files, or building a roadmap that fits within their budget cycle."

BMI looks forward to continuing conversations with institutions seeking practical, secure approaches to modernizing student records management.

To learn more about BMI Imaging's secure digitization and hosting solutions, visit https://www.bmiimaging.com .

About BMI Imaging Systems

Founded in 1958, BMI Imaging Systems helps colleges, universities, and public agencies convert paper, microfilm, and microfiche into secure, searchable digital collections. BMI provides public, private, and CJIS-compliant hosting solutions supported by in-house software, project management, and IT teams focused on quality, innovation, and security.

