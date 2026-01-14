BMI Imaging Introduces Bytreon™: A Verifiable Trusted System for Long-Term Records

Bytreon™ replaces assumed trust with proof—designed for records that must stand up over time.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BMI Imaging Systems, Inc., a leader in secure digitization and digital preservation, announced the introduction of Bytreon™, its trusted system framework built to help organizations prove the authenticity and integrity of their digital records.

The name Bytreon™ reflects its purpose. "Byte" represents digital information at its most fundamental level, while "eon" speaks to longevity—records that must remain reliable not just today, but decades into the future. Together, Bytreon™ represents BMI's approach to preserving trust over time.

The term "trusted system" is widely used across audits, compliance reviews, and procurement language, yet often lacks a clear, defensible definition. In practice, trust is not a feature or a promise—it is the result of clear controls, consistent processes, and evidence that can be produced when scrutiny arises.

Bytreon™ was designed to make that trust verifiable.

"We are using an open-source protocol secured by a distributed, decentralized network with the largest computing power in the world—the Bitcoin blockchain," said Brad Gilbert, Executive Vice President and Head of Software at BMI. "That foundation allows anyone to independently verify what the system is doing."

Gilbert added, "Bytreon™ stores digital files and can prove that modifications to those files were not made after the files were received. The files are provable to be immutable."

By enabling independent verification, Bytreon™ removes the need to rely on vendor assurances or internal explanations. Records can be defended with evidence—clearly, consistently, and on demand.

About BMI Imaging Systems

Founded in 1958, BMI Imaging Systems helps organizations convert paper, microfilm, and microfiche into secure, searchable digital collections. BMI offers public, private, and CJIS-compliant hosting solutions supported by in-house software, project management, and IT teams.

Contact

Website: www.bmiimaging.com

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE BMI Imaging Systems, Inc.