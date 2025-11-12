BMI Imaging Systems Showcases Advanced Digital Solutions at CLEARS 2025 Annual Training & Technology Seminar

BMI Imaging joins California law enforcement professionals to discuss secure digitization, compliant hosting, and verifiable long-term records.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BMI Imaging Systems, Inc., a leader in digital record conversion and secure hosting, is participating in the CLEARS 2025 Annual Training & Technology Seminar, engaging records professionals from sheriff's offices, police departments, and public safety agencies across California on the future of secure, compliant records management.

Building on decades of work with agencies statewide, BMI helps convert complex collections—paper, microfilm, and microfiche—into searchable digital archives while preserving chain-of-custody and access controls. At this year's seminar, BMI is highlighting two core platforms that modernize access without compromising security or retention requirements: Digital ReeL for rapid, indexed retrieval of legacy collections, and a new Trusted System application for verifiable, long-term preservation aligned to California "trusted system" guidance. As a CJIS-listed and SOC 2 Type II audited provider, BMI supports least-privilege access, encryption in transit and at rest, and audit-ready processes.

"CLEARS is where real-world challenges meet practical solutions," said Jake Walker, Sales Account Executive at BMI Imaging. "Our goal is to help agencies reduce search time, strengthen compliance, and prove record integrity—so critical information is available to the right person, at the right time, with the right protections."

BMI looks forward to partnering with California law enforcement agencies to plan pilots and full production programs that improve efficiency, transparency, and public service.

About BMI

Established in 1958 as Bay Microfilm Incorporated, BMI Imaging Systems embarked on a mission to assist County Recorders with archiving land records on microfilm. By the 1960s, our reach extended to California's premier universities, preserving their invaluable books and manuscripts. Additionally, our Library Microfilms Division formed strategic partnerships with over 200 newspapers, ensuring California's rich local history remained accessible for future generations.

Thanks to our unwavering commitment to precision and customer satisfaction, the subsequent two decades saw a surge in our clientele from government, education, and commercial sectors.

As the '90s rolled in, the shift to digital was unmistakable. Staying ahead of the curve, BMI embraced this evolution, assisting clients in transitioning to electronic document management. We expanded our services to include digitization and began equipping clients with on-site document management software solutions.

Today, we proudly operate two advanced imaging facilities, backed by a dedicated team of over 60 professionals. At the heart of BMI is our passion for quality, innovation, and security. We specialize in crafting tailor-made solutions for our diverse client base. Beyond top-tier document imaging and indexing, we offer a range of cloud hosting services, including public, private, and CJIS-compliant platforms. Our in-house software team, alongside project management and IT specialists, ensures we remain at the forefront of technology and customer service.

Contact



Website: www.bmiimaging.com

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE BMI Imaging Systems, Inc.