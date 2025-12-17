BMI Offers Accessibility on Demand™

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BMI Imaging Systems, Inc., a leading provider of secure digitization and digital preservation solutions, today announced a new software offering: Accessibility on Demand™. Also known as "AoD", it's a fast, automated PDF accessibility service designed to help government agencies, courts, universities, and organizations meet WCAG 2.1 AA, Section 508, ADA, and PDF/UA compliance requirements at scale.

Accessibility on Demand™ enables organizations to transform static, scanned, or legacy PDFs—including files originating from microfilm, microfiche, and paper—into fully accessible, audit-ready documents in seconds. Powered by advanced document intelligence and supported by expert human review, the new service delivers consistent, predictable accessibility output without the cost or delay of manual remediation.

"Accessibility shouldn't be complicated or burdensome," said Will Whitney, CEO of BMI Imaging Systems. "With Accessibility on Demand™, we're giving our clients a modern, efficient way to meet accessibility requirements and serve every member of their community—without adding work to their staff or compromising accuracy."

Modernizing Public Access, One PDF at a Time

As digital accessibility requirements continue to expand at the federal, state, and agency levels, organizations face increasing pressure to make their public-facing documents compliant. Legacy documents—such as historical records, scanned microfilm files, and archival PDFs—often require remediation before they can be posted online or shared with the public.

Accessibility on Demand™ addresses this challenge with a scalable, automated workflow that includes:

The service integrates seamlessly with BMI's established digitization workflow, providing a full end-to-end solution from physical records to accessible digital files.

Supporting Compliance Across Sectors

For more than 60 years, BMI Imaging Systems has supported government agencies, municipalities, higher education institutions, and corporate clients with secure scanning, digital conversion, and hosted access platforms. Accessibility on Demand™ strengthens BMI's ability to support organizations as accessibility regulations evolve.

"Many of our clients rely on us to convert decades—or even centuries—of records," said Whitney. "This launch expands our responsibility: not just to digitize content, but to ensure it is accessible, inclusive, and compliant from day one."

Availability

Accessibility on Demand™ is a product by Netra Labs LLC, and is available now to all BMI Imaging Systems clients nationwide. To learn more or request a quote, visit www.bmiimaging.com.

