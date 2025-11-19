BMI Recaps TACRAO 2025 in El Paso: Secure Digitization for Higher Education

BMI Imaging Systems attended TACRAO 2025 in El Paso to demonstrate secure digitization and hosting solutions for colleges and universities.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BMI Imaging Systems participated in the Texas Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers (TACRAO) 2025 Annual Conference, held November 9–12, 2025 at the El Paso Convention Center in El Paso, Texas. The conference brought together higher education professionals from across the state to share best practices and explore technologies shaping student records and enrollment services.

Throughout the event, BMI met with registrars and admissions leaders to discuss converting paper, microfilm, microfiche, and bound volumes into secure, searchable digital archives—supported by indexing, day-forward capture, and secure cloud hosting. Conversations focused on phased roadmaps that speed retrieval, strengthen governance, and support compliance.

"Registrars and admissions teams need dependable access to accurate records—without sacrificing security or compliance," said Jake Walker, BMI's Account Executive and education subject matter expert. "At TACRAO, we showed how colleges can modernize legacy collections and improve daily workflows with practical, right-sized digitization programs."

BMI welcomes follow-up discussions with institutions interested in pilots, budgeting and phasing strategies, or integrations that help student services teams move faster while protecting sensitive data.

About BMI

Established in 1958 as Bay Microfilm Incorporated, BMI Imaging Systems embarked on a mission to assist County Recorders with archiving land records on microfilm. By the 1960s, our reach extended to California's premier universities, preserving their invaluable books and manuscripts. Additionally, our Library Microfilms Division formed strategic partnerships with over 200 newspapers, ensuring California's rich local history remained accessible for future generations.

Thanks to our unwavering commitment to precision and customer satisfaction, the subsequent two decades saw a surge in our clientele from government, education, and commercial sectors.

As the '90s rolled in, the shift to digital was unmistakable. Staying ahead of the curve, BMI embraced this evolution, assisting clients in transitioning to electronic document management. We expanded our services to include digitization and began equipping clients with on-site document management software solutions.

Today, we proudly operate two advanced imaging facilities, backed by a dedicated team of over 60 professionals. At the heart of BMI is our passion for quality, innovation, and security. We specialize in crafting tailor-made solutions for our diverse client base. Beyond top-tier document imaging and indexing, we offer a range of cloud hosting services, including public, private, and CJIS-compliant platforms. Our in-house software team, alongside project management and IT specialists, ensures we remain at the forefront of technology and customer service.

