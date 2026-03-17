BMO Announces New Financial Centers in California and Arizona

BMO will open more than 130 financial centers in California over the next five years.

New locations will expand access to advice ‑ led banking across the state, with seven financial centers to open in 2026.

Additional growth plans in Arizona, with approximately 15 new financial centers to be added over five years.

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Following BMO's October 2025 announcement to open new financial centers in key U.S. markets, BMO today is announcing more than 130 new California locations, and approximately 15 locations in Arizona. This multi‑year investment reflects BMO's commitment to expanding in‑person, advice‑led banking across high-growth communities in the Western United States.

BMO operates more than 220 financial centers across California, and these new centers represent growth of more than 50% as the bank executes its multi-year expansion strategy

Each new financial center is designed as a modern financial advice hub, bringing together a holistic suite of banking expertise across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Wealth Management to support clients' full financial lives. BMO's financial center expansion deepens our relationships with clients and the communities we serve through enhanced access to convenient personalized guidance and financial solutions.

"Our commitment to our clients and communities is at the core of each decision we make," said Aron Levine, President, BMO U.S. "These financial centers provide our clients more opportunity to meet face to face with our teams to discuss their goals for their business and personal financial lives, build trusted relationships, and receive personalized guidance that helps them make real financial progress."

Focused Growth Across California Communities

As part of BMO's broader U.S. expansion strategy, new California financial centers will span the state with seven centers planned to open in 2026 across high‑growth metropolitan areas.

Planned 2026 openings include:

Greater Los Angeles: Three new financial centers

Bay Area: Two new financial centers

San Diego: Two new financial centers

Plans for additional financial center locations will be announced at a later date.

In addition to California, BMO will continue strategic expansion in Arizona, supporting growing communities in the Phoenix and Tucson markets with approximately 15 new financial centers in the state over the next five years.

Community Impact and Long‑Term Commitment

Across California and Arizona, BMO's financial center expansion represents a significant long‑term investment in local communities and is expected to support hundreds of jobs over the next five years. The new financial centers will serve as community banking hubs – supporting clients through greater access to in-person financial guidance, capital solutions, and advice tailored to local needs. By increasing proximity to clients, BMO is strengthening trust and deepening relationships to further help individuals and businesses make real financial progress.

BMO also continues to invest in its existing network through renovations and relocations, ensuring financial centers remain modern, accessible, and well‑positioned to meet evolving client needs.

Delivering on a Long‑Term Vision

With a growing physical presence in California and Arizona complemented by national digital and payments capabilities, BMO continues to build momentum in markets where it sees the greatest opportunity to support clients, communities, and sustainable growth.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of January 31, 2026. Serving clients for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to approximately 13 million clients across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

SOURCE BMO US