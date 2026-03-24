BMO Becomes First Bank to Work with MSN Holding Limited for its DollarGPS Application, Advancing Financial Innovation

CHICAGO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - BMO today announced a first‑of‑its‑kind collaboration with emerging fintech MSN Holding Limited for its launch of the co-branded DollarGPS application. This new app will soon be available to consumers throughout the U.S. The collaboration reflects BMO's continued commitment to reimagining how clients build wealth and navigate their financial decisions in support of real financial progress.

DollarGPS is designed to play a meaningful role in transforming financial empowerment. Traditional financial literacy focuses on teaching people foundational skills that explain how finance works. DollarGPS builds on that important foundation by giving users the equivalent of a navigation system, a powerful tool that can facilitate optimal financial decision-making. With DollarGPS, users can see projections of their financial future, analyze strategies to improve those projections, plan for real-life milestones, test different spending or career scenarios, and turn insights into actionable budgets that help keep them on track.

This collaboration builds on BMO's broader commitment to supporting clients through a comprehensive set of digital tools, educational resources, and human advice.

These include:

myFinancial Compass, BMO's needs-based planning tool;

Real Financial Progress educational content focused on financial wellness

access to BMO Investment Services advisors across BMO's network of financial centers.

Together, these capabilities reflect BMO's ongoing investment in tools and experiences that help clients better manage their financial lives.

"Being the first bank to offer the DollarGPS app reflects BMO's commitment to innovation with purpose," said Aron Levine, President, BMO U.S. "We are rethinking the financial journey and exploring new ways to help our clients make informed decisions with greater confidence. This is about advancing how people plan, prioritize, and make progress toward the goals that matter most to them."

This announcement comes at a time when consumer debt in the U.S. is at $18.8 trillion1 or approximately $140,000 per U.S. household.2 This data underscores the importance of helping people better understand and navigate their financial obligations, an area where BMO continues to invest and lead via initiatives like this.

"BMO is demonstrating leadership by taking a thoughtful, forward‑looking approach to financial innovation," said Vishal Gupta, Founder and CEO of MSN Holding Limited. "Our mission is to empower people to improve their wealth and better manage their overall debt. Working with BMO allows us to collaborate with a leading financial institution that shares that commitment to helping people make progress."

The DollarGPS app is expected to be available for download soon.

About BMO Financial Group:

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of January 31, 2026. Serving clients for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to approximately 13 million clients across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

About MSN Holding Limited

MSN Holding Limited is an innovative financial technology company committed to empowering individuals with advanced financial tools once reserved for elite institutions. Through precise forecasting, intelligent optimization, and intuitive navigation, DollarGPS is designed to help users make smarter financial decisions to realize their life goals and significantly improve their long-term wealth. DollarGPS has been developed by reputed finance and tech executives along with an advisory board of world-renowned academics including two Nobel Laureates.

__________________________ 1 Federal Reserve Bank of N.Y., Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit (Q4 2025), https://www.newyorkfed.org/microeconomics/hhdc.html.

2 Average household debt = Total Household Debt / Total Households. Calculated based on data as of Dec. 4, 2025, per Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, Total Number of Households (TTLHH), FRED, Federal Reserve Economic Data, https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/TTLHH.

SOURCE BMO US