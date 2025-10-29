BMO Decreases US$ Prime Lending Rate to 7.00 Percent

News provided by

BMO US

Oct 29, 2025, 16:11 ET

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - BMO today announced that it is decreasing its US$ prime lending rate from 7.25 percent to 7.00 percent, effective October 30, 2025.

About BMO Financial Group
BMO Financial Group is the seventh largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of July 31, 2025. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

SOURCE BMO US

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

BMO Gives $8 Million to Support California Communities and LA Wildfire Recovery

Includes $5 million in new grants to nonprofits building stronger communities statewide and announces recipients of the $3 million LA Wildfire...

BMO otorga $8 millones para apoyar a comunidades de California y la recuperación por incendios en Los Ángeles

Hoy, BMO anunció un compromiso de 8 millones de dólares para organizaciones sin fines de lucro en California, que incluye $5 millones en nuevas...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics