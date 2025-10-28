BMO Gives $8 Million to Support California Communities and LA Wildfire Recovery

Includes $5 million in new grants to nonprofits building stronger communities statewide and announces recipients of the $3 million LA Wildfire Recovery Fund

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - BMO today announced an $8 million commitment to non-profit organizations across California, including $5 million in new grants to non-profit organizations across the state. The new grants are in addition to the $3 million LA Wildfire Recovery Fund pledged in January 2025, for which BMO is now announcing 32 grant recipients supporting recovery from the devastating fires.

Investing in California's Future

The new $5 million commitment in grants represents ongoing funding over the coming years to organizations that support a thriving economy, stronger communities, and sustainable future. The grant recipients are:

Homeboy Industries ($2 million grant) – A globally recognized nonprofit providing gang intervention, rehabilitation, and re-entry services in the Los Angeles area for over 35 years. BMO's grant will support core operations and the development of the Hope Village campus, which will offer housing, mental health care, and other critical services to formerly incarcerated and unhoused community members.

– A globally recognized nonprofit providing gang intervention, rehabilitation, and re-entry services in the Los Angeles area for over 35 years. BMO's grant will support core operations and the development of the Hope Village campus, which will offer housing, mental health care, and other critical services to formerly incarcerated and unhoused community members. GRID Alternatives ($2 million grant) – An Oakland-based national organization that builds community-powered solutions through renewable energy. BMO's grant will help expand access to solar energy in California communities, providing service to a projected 40,000 people and creating opportunities for 1,000 job seekers.

– An Oakland-based national organization that builds community-powered solutions through renewable energy. BMO's grant will help expand access to solar energy in California communities, providing service to a projected 40,000 people and creating opportunities for 1,000 job seekers. Glide Foundation ($1 million grant) – A San Francisco-based nonprofit focused on supporting individuals experiencing poverty, housing insecurity, and crisis. BMO's grant will help launch the Transitional Age Youth Workforce Development Program, which will offer services ranging from street-level support to structured classes and group activities.

"These donations reflect BMO's deep commitment to driving progress for our communities, clients, and colleagues," said Darrel Hackett, CEO, BMO U.S. "Each of these organizations is doing transformative work to uplift Californians, and we're proud to be able to make a significant and ongoing contribution to ensure that they have the funding they need to accomplish their goals."

"We're deeply grateful for BMO's ongoing partnership and belief in our mission," said Homeboy Industries Co-CEOs Shirley Torres and Steve Delgado. "Their generosity helps sustain our daily work of hope, healing, and transformation – and propels us forward as we build Hope Village, a place where individuals and families can continue to find belonging and possibility."

"BMO's partnership is making major positive impacts possible -- together, we're helping families maintain their home's affordability, reducing the burden of increasing electricity rates, so they can use those savings for other living expenses like groceries, medical bills, or transportation," said Erica Mackie, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of GRID Alternatives. "GRID also provides paid, hands-on training so job seekers gain the necessary experience to step into renewable energy careers. BMO's support enables GRID to unlock renewable energy projects and ensures access for underserved Northern California communities and families."

"This generous grant in support of GLIDE's Transitional Age Youth Workforce Readiness program will mean the world to young adults facing barriers to employment," said Dr. Gina Fromer, President & CEO, Glide Foundation. "Thank you to BMO for their incredible partnership, and for believing in the potential of our young clients. Together, we'll help them build the skills, confidence, and credentials they need to shine."

Rebuilding After the Fires: $3 Million in Recovery Grants

BMO today also announced the 32 grant recipients of the $3 million LA Wildfire Recovery Fund pledged in January 2025. These funds will be distributed to non-profit organizations that help individuals and families, with a focus on small business and homeowners, and to groups that are restoring and rebuilding vital community spaces and infrastructure that were impacted by the fires, with a focus on cleanup, safety, and essential needs.

BMO took a different approach to its wildfire relief efforts, embarking on a months-long process to engage with the communities most affected and listen for where the greatest needs are, to deliver support that is both intentional and impactful.

"The way that organizations and individuals across Southern California have continued to rally together in recovery efforts is a true testament to the resilience of our community," said Joe Nagy, President, Altadena Community Garden. "We are thankful for BMO's continued support of our mission, and particularly for their commitment to our ongoing efforts to help our neighbors."

The bank will also encourage additional giving by its employees and organize volunteer events to further support recovery efforts.

Building on BMO's Legacy of Community Investment

These latest grants build on BMO's ongoing philanthropic efforts in California. Following the acquisition of Bank of the West in 2023, BMO made a $50 million philanthropic commitment to California and has been working with nonprofits across the state to deliver on that promise. As of August 2025, BMO has disbursed more than $27 million in grants to date to nonprofit organizations across the state.

"When BMO acquired Bank of the West, we inherited more than a footprint; we inherited a legacy of community connection across California and a team of employees who are committed to giving back," Hackett said. "We take seriously our responsibility to invest in California's future and to show up when our communities need us."

BMO Gives. Good grows here.

Helping communities thrive by supporting the organizations that sustain them and encouraging employee giving and volunteerism is at the heart of BMO's Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life.

In 2024, we directed more than $80 million to drive progress for communities, which included $74.3 (USD) million in philanthropic contributions to hundreds of charities and nonprofit organizations across North America.

Our colleagues spent over 54,000 hours volunteering in the community and contributed more than $28.7 (USD) million of donations through employee-driven giving in our annual campaigns.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the seventh largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of July 31, 2025.

