BMO Named One of America's Most Trusted Companies by Forbes

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - BMO has been named to the 2026 Forbes list of America's Most Trusted Companies, a recognition that reflects the bank's commitment to delivering for its clients, empowering its employees, and strengthening the communities it serves.

Now in its second year, the Forbes list highlights organizations that demonstrate transparency, innovation, and a culture of trust. BMO's inclusion reflects its purpose-driven approach and dedication to building lasting relationships through performance and integrity.

"We're honored to be recognized by Forbes as one of America's Most Trusted Companies," said Darrel Hackett, U.S. CEO, BMO. "Trust is the foundation of everything we do at BMO, from how we serve our clients to how we support our colleagues and invest in the communities where we live and work."

The 2026 list was developed in partnership with market research firms HundredX, Glassdoor, SignalAI, Crunchbase, and People Data Labs. More than 50 metrics were analyzed across six categories: employee sentiment, client sentiment, financial performance, business trajectory, media reputation, and workforce stability. Companies with U.S. headquarters and more than 10,000 employees were eligible for consideration.

This recognition follows a series of recent accolades for BMO, including BMO earning a top recognition for AI talent development in global banking and being named as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the eighth consecutive year by Ethisphere, underscoring the bank's leadership in driving progress toward a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

