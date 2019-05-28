BNBuilders and Development Team Complete Renovations at San Diego Padres' Petco Park

SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Building upon its existing relationship with the San Diego Padres, BNBuilders recently completed the Compass Premier Club and VIP Patio Suite renovation at Petco Park. Designed by Carrier Johnson + CULTURE, the $2 million renovations were completed during the off season to be ready for Opening Day on March 26. BNBuilders also built the San Diego Padres Hall of Fame in 2017, a ballpark feature which has quickly become a favorite for local and visiting fans. The Compass Premier Club renovations demonstrate the Padres' continued commitment to delivering an exceptional experience to fans of San Diego's MLB team.

The Compass Premier Club renovations included demolition and reconstruction of the 7,500-square-foot space with upgrades to the arrival vestibule, bar area including wood and tile, and 36 new VIP loge seats. Now complete, the Club features an open floorplan with expansive views of the park. Emphasizing the Padres' strong regional connections, the Club was complemented by locally-resourced custom materials, adding unique character to the space.

Manuela Bravo-Smith, Sr. Associate with Carrier Johnson + CULTURE, states, "The design concept was developed in close collaboration with the Padres team to provide their members a space that embraces the love for the sport in a relaxed yet classic environment. We were delighted to work with many 'behind-the-scenes' members of the very dynamic and complex Padres organization, who all contributed to bringing this project to life."

Jamie Awford, Principal at BNBuilders, states, "The Padres and Carrier Johnson were knowledgeable, proactive, and collaborative partners in helping make this exciting space a reality. We are thrilled to play our part in continuing to make America's favorite pastime a memorable experience which enhances community connections and enriches lives."

About BNBuilders

Founded in 2000 in Seattle, BNBuilders is a West Coast general contractor that specializes in complex projects for clients in the life sciences, education, healthcare, public, and technology sectors. They are known for their innovative solutions to highly technical issues, comprehensive preconstruction services, passion for sustainable construction practices, and commitment to the communities in which they do business. With four offices, 600+ employees, and a strong presence in the California and Washington construction markets, BNBuilders is a leader and preferred contractor on the West Coast. For more information, visit www.bnbuilders.com.

Contact: Beth Binger

BCIpr

619-987-6658

beth.binger@BCIpr.com

SOURCE BNBuilders

Related Links

http://www.bnbuilders.com

