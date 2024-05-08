BNBuilders Wins 2024 AGC National Construction Safety Excellence Award

SAN DIEGO, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BNBuilders has been awarded the 2024 AGC National Construction Safety Excellence Award in the 1 million to 2.5 million man-hours category. This is their fourth time winning first place in their category.

BNBuilders employs a number of strategies, technical and collaborative, to guarantee the safety of every craft member. Post this Signs at a jobsite remind workers to use the "Find it, Mark it, Miss it" protocol. Teams scan for utilities using a Ground-Penetrating Radar, mark the utilities physically on site and in a live utility map, and then create a plan to avoid hitting the utility.

BNBuilders' safety program has long been heralded for its proactive, inclusive, and holistic approach. The safety team includes a variety of subject matter experts including a certified Health and Industrial Hygiene Manager who helped implement the progressive Total Worker Health program, aimed at providing a 360-degree approach to worker health and safety.

In addition to the Total Worker Health program, BNBuilders employs a number of strategies, both technical and collaborative, to guarantee the safety and wellbeing of every craft member. At the forefront of these are their annual Safety Summits, a day where all jobsites are shut down, ensuring every craft member can attend a forum dedicated to sharing company initiatives, soliciting feedback, and celebrating safety achievements. Other programs include:

Foremen Town Halls

"Why I Work Safe" and "Find it, Mark it, Miss it" campaigns

Leading Indicator Generated Toolbox Talks

AI Technology to Improve Hazard Recognition

"Safety is a core value at BNB. That's why we are constantly evaluating and improving our systems and processes, ensuring that our workers are given the most up-to-date information so that every person goes home safe each day," says Leary Jones, Safety Director at BNBuilders.

In addition to four previous national awards, BNB has been the recipient of numerous regional safety awards from the AGC, and most recently, the first annual Google Safety award.

About BNBuilders

BNBuilders is a 100% employee-owned general contractor with six offices, 1000+ employees, and a strong presence in the California, Colorado, and Washington construction markets. Our collaborative approach has established us as a leader and preferred contractor for some of the world's most recognizable and respected companies.

Our specialty lies in leading complex projects for clients in the life science, education, healthcare, public, corporate, and technology sectors. We focus on developing innovative solutions to highly technical issues, providing comprehensive preconstruction services, utilizing sustainable construction practices, and serving the communities where we live and work. Our founding principles include diversity, sustainability, community, innovation, knowledge, and safety. Above all, we value the people who contribute to the work we do.

