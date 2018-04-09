BNBuilders Awarded Numerous Projects at UCSD

The $2.4 million Popmintchev Laser Laboratory at Mayer Hall includes tenant improvements for approximately 1,850 square feet in Mayer Hall. The new lab will contain an ISO 6/8 cleanroom laser lab with precise environmental requirements (temperature, humidity, acoustics, vibration), two service areas housing the laser and support equipment, and an ante room. Taylor Design is the architect, and construction will run May – November 2018.

The $8.7 million Muir Hall Biology Laboratory Renovation includes 14,000 square feet in the Muir Biology building. The new space will include research laboratories, procedure rooms, microscopy rooms, constant temperature rooms, offices, break rooms, meeting rooms, and restroom upgrades. Designed by Ferguson Pape Baldwin Architects, construction is anticipated to run June 2018 – March 2019.

The $6 million TPCS Third Floor Tenant Improvement is at the Construction Program Management Office. This 45,000-square-foot space will house the campus IT Department, including new finishes, ADA upgrades, MEP upgrades, restroom upgrades, and storage spaces. Designed by Miller/Hull, construction is anticipated to run April – October 2018.

Alec Pesant, LEED AP, Project Executive at BNBuilders, states, "We're pleased to continue our outstanding relationship with UCSD, and apply both our technical expertise and higher education experience on these outstanding projects."

