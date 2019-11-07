BNBuilders Honored with AGC of California "Construction Safety Excellence Award"

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 10, 2019, BNBuilders was honored with a top Construction Safety Excellence Award (CSEA) at the 32nd annual awards luncheon in Huntington Beach, CA. Sponsored by the Associated General Contracts (AGC) of California, the CSEA program recognizes construction companies who excel at safety performance and are committed to maintaining a safe working environment on their jobsites. With an extraordinary safety record, BNBuilders has received a top CSEA in the "Building" division for the second consecutive year.

The AGC of California's CSEA selection process is known to be particularly rigorous, with a comprehensive review of both a written application and an in-person interview. Judges make their selection based on company management involvement, active employee participation, safety training, work site hazard identification and control, and safety program innovation. Excelling in each of these areas, BNBuilders is setting a new standard for implementing safety best practices in the construction industry.

Brad Bastian, President and Co-founder of BNBuilders, states, "Being recognized for safety is our greatest honor, above any other recognition we could receive. To be given this award in a year of tremendous team growth indicates that we have achieved a scalable culture of safety, baked into our DNA, that will continue to be a part of who we are as a firm. We thank AGC for recognizing our company-wide exceptional safety platforms."

AGC is the nation's top organization for construction and contracting professionals that connects members with opportunities for advocacy, education, career development and networking; access to state and local governments; and innovative programs and events. The AGC of California chapter has more than 1,000 contractors, specialty, and associate member companies, which represent the full spectrum of the construction industry.

About BNBuilders

Founded in 2000 in Seattle, BNBuilders is a West Coast general contractor that specializes in complex projects for clients in the life sciences, education, healthcare, public, and technology sectors. They are known for their innovative solutions to highly technical issues, comprehensive preconstruction services, passion for sustainable construction practices, and commitment to the communities in which they do business. With four offices, 700+ employees, and a strong presence in the California and Washington construction markets, BNBuilders is a leader and preferred contractor on the West Coast. For more information, visit www.bnbuilders.com.

