BNBuilders Implements Flawless Interior Design for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Building, Earning Calibre Design Award

SAN DIEGO, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 17, 2019, the Vertex Pharmaceuticals building development team, including BNBuilders, DGA, and LPA, were honored with a Calibre Design Award in the Healthcare category. The 31st annual awards gala, which took place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, recognized projects that have exhibited a high level of teamwork and extraordinary design. As the general contractor for Vertex Pharmaceuticals' new San Diego research facility, BNBuilders was recognized for its part in bringing the stunning design to life.

Boston-based Vertex Pharmaceuticals focuses on creating transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. Its San Diego research team is responsible for the discovery of several breakthrough cystic fibrosis medications. The company's new, 170,000-square-foot building can accommodate 250 employees. Within the LEED Gold building, 70 percent of its space is dedicated to laboratory/research activities. The building is designed with interior walls of glass, allowing the ongoing research to be seen throughout the building. In honor of the discoveries made by its San Diego research team, the building's lobby features a stunning art display of 12 cystic fibrosis protein strands. With each strand measuring 10 feet tall and 10 inches in diameter, the strands allow visitors to touch the art display.

Ross Brown, LEED AP, DBIA Associate, San Diego Regional Manager at BNBuilders, states, "Receiving a Calibre Award is a high honor because it recognizes not only excellence in the design industry, but also teamwork. BNBuilders strives to bring a spirit of collaboration to every project, so this award is very meaningful to us. We congratulate Vertex's entire development team on a job well-done." BNBuilders was also on the team for UCLA's Geffen Academy, a finalist in the Calibre Awards' Education category.

Founded in 2000 in Seattle, BNBuilders is a West Coast general contractor that specializes in complex projects for clients in the life sciences, education, healthcare, public, and technology sectors. They are known for their innovative solutions to highly technical issues, comprehensive preconstruction services, passion for sustainable construction practices, and commitment to the communities in which they do business. With four offices, 600+ employees, and a strong presence in the California and Washington construction markets, BNBuilders is a leader and preferred contractor on the West Coast. For more information, visit www.bnbuilders.com.

