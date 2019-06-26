BNBuilders Selected to Construct $41 million Design and Innovation Building at UCSD

SAN DIEGO, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BNBuilders was recently selected by the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) to construct its new Design and Innovation Building. The $41 million facility will emphasize collaborative workspace to encourage new ideas, products, and services that contribute to UCSD's entrepreneurial spirit. The new Design and Innovation Building is one of several projects BNBuilders is undertaking for the University. Current and upcoming projects for UCSD include the $8.7 million Muir Hall Biology Laboratory Renovation, and the Torrey Pines Center South Second Floor Tenant Improvement.

See video produced by the San Diego Union-Tribune regarding UCSD's growth and grand entrance here.

The new Design and Innovation Building at UCSD will be a 74,000-square-foot building situated at the south edge of the existing Structural and Materials Engineering Building, and just north of the future Light Rail Transit (LRT) station. The building will contain numerous workspaces that can be easily reconfigured to host programs, meetings, multidisciplinary instruction, and studio learning to enhance the collaborative and innovative activities which are currently distributed across the campus. The building was designed by EHDD of San Francisco, CA. Construction is anticipated to start in summer or fall 2019 and be complete in 18 months.

Jamie Awford, Principal at BNBuilders, states, "The new Design and Innovation Building is an exciting project on many levels. Not only will it provide space to enhance the learning and innovative activities at UCSD, it will also serve as the campus entrance from the new Light Rail Transit station, and welcome students, staff, and visitors to the campus."

Founded in 2000 in Seattle, BNBuilders is a West Coast general contractor that specializes in complex projects for clients in the life sciences, education, healthcare, public, and technology sectors. They are known for their innovative solutions to highly technical issues, comprehensive preconstruction services, passion for sustainable construction practices, and commitment to the communities in which they do business. With four offices, 600+ employees, and a strong presence in the California and Washington construction markets, BNBuilders is a leader and preferred contractor on the West Coast. For more information, visit www.bnbuilders.com.

