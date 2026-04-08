Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Munique Maia Offering Scarless Endoscopic Facelift at Northern Virginia Practice

Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Munique Maia has expanded the range of surgical facial rejuvenation procedures at Maia Plastic Surgery in Tysons Corner, Virginia, offering the scarless endoscopic facelift. Trained under the guidance of internationally recognized surgeon and Ponytail Lift pioneer Dr. Chia Chi Kao, Dr. Maia offers patients a comprehensive suite of advanced lifting techniques tailored to each individual's anatomy, including both the endoscopic facelift and the deep plane facelift.

TYSONS CORNER, Va., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Munique Maia has expanded the facial rejuvenation options available at Maia Plastic Surgery with the addition of the scarless endoscopic facelift, an advanced surgical technique designed to elevate facial tissues through small, concealed incisions hidden within the hairline.Dr. Maia, a diplomate of the American Board of Plastic Surgery and a member of The Aesthetic Society and the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, serves patients from her Tysons practice. With her fly-in program, she also welcomes patients traveling from across the country and internationally.

Munique Maia, MD

Known for her comprehensive approach to facial aging surgery, Dr. Maia has completed advanced training in New York, Boston and more recently with Dr. Chia Chi Kao, founder of Ponytail Academy and pioneer of the ponytail lift technique, a minimally invasive approach that addresses early signs of aging through discreet incisions. The addition of this revolutionary approach to her practice reflects Dr. Maia's mission to offer patients the most advanced and effective surgical options available.

The endoscopic facelift, sometimes referred to as a ponytail-style lift, uses a small video-enabled scope to allow surgeons to visualize and reposition deeper facial structures with precision while minimizing visible scarring. Because incisions are concealed within the scalp and hairline, the technique avoids the traditional facelift incisions placed in front of the ears. The procedure targets the SMAS, the superficial musculoaponeurotic system, which plays a key role in facial aging and contour, lifting deeper structural layers rather than relying on skin removal. This technique is particularly well-suited for patients experiencing early facial descent with minimal skin excess who wish to address signs of aging while avoiding visible surgical scars.

For patients with more advanced signs of aging, including pronounced skin laxity or jowling, Dr. Maia continues to perform deep plane facelift surgery, which remains a cornerstone of her practice. The deep plane facelift addresses the SMAS layer and facial retaining ligaments, allowing for structural repositioning of the midface, jawline, and neck. By releasing the ligaments and repositioning these deeper structures, the technique restores youthful contours while maintaining natural facial expressions. Younger patients may also be candidates for the deep plane approach depending on their anatomy and degree of tissue laxity.

Maia Plastic Surgery's expanded facelift offerings are designed to better tailor facial rejuvenation to each patient's unique anatomy, degree of skin laxity, and pattern of facial aging. Dr. Maia evaluates each candidate individually to determine which technique will best restore facial harmony.

"The goal of facial rejuvenation is not to change a patient's facial features, but to restore contours that naturally change with aging," says Dr. Maia. "Advanced techniques such as the endoscopic facelift allow us to lift deeper tissues with precision while avoiding visible scars. There is no single facelift approach that is right for every patient. Selecting the correct technique depends on facial structure, the degree of tissue descent, and skin laxity. The key is choosing what best restores facial harmony."

About Dr. Munique Maia

Dr. Munique Maia is a Harvard fellowship-trained, board-certified plastic surgeon and diplomate of the American Board of Plastic Surgery. She is a member of The Aesthetic Society and the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, and has been recognized as a Top Doctor by Northern Virginia Magazine and DC Magazine.

A dedicated researcher with more than 50 authored articles, abstracts, and book chapters in plastic surgery, Dr. Maia has received the Outstanding Paper Award from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Maia also served as associate editor to a global collaborative plastic surgery textbook on neck rejuvenation, which debuted at the AMWC in Monaco, the world's leading conference specializing in aesthetic and anti-aging medicine. This further evidences her dedication to advancing the field of aesthetic surgery.

Dr. Maia's philosophy of balance, precision, and patient-centered care is reflected in Harmony Surgery Center, the state-of-the-art surgical facility in Tysons Corner, which opened in 2026. Designed under her direction, the center offers a refined, private, and safety-focused environment where patients are guided through a discreet, and deeply personalized surgical experience.

Maia Plastic Surgery is located at 8100 Boone Boulevard, Suite 730, Tysons Corner, VA 22182, and serves patients throughout Northern Virginia, Washington, DC, and surrounding communities.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.maiaplasticsurgery.com or contact the office directly at (703) 574-4500 or by emailing [email protected]

SOURCE Maia Plastic Surgery