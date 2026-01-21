Northern Virginia Plastic Surgeon Dr. Munique Maia Reports Growing Demand for In-Office Cosmetic Procedures

Maia Plastic Surgery in Tysons Corner is observing increased interest in in-office cosmetic procedures as patients throughout Northern Virginia and the DMV area seek refined enhancement with discreet incisions and efficient recovery. Board Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Munique Maia offers a curated selection of treatments focused on natural beauty and surgical precision.

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maia Plastic Surgery is observing a growing interest in in-office cosmetic procedures as patients throughout Northern Virginia and the broader DMV area seek refined improvement, discreet incisions, and efficient recovery. This trend reflects a shift toward subtle, high-quality enhancement guided by surgical precision and an emphasis on natural beauty.

Munique Maia, MD

Patients in Tysons Corner and across Northern Virginia value in-office procedures for their comfort, efficiency, and personalized nature. Treatments use local anesthesia, which fosters a calm environment and expedites recovery. Maia Plastic Surgery offers a curated selection of in-office procedures that address common aesthetic concerns with a focus on anatomical balance, proportion, and understated elegance.

Many patients visit Maia Plastic Surgery seeking improvement for upper eyelid skin laxity that creates heaviness or a fatigued expression. An upper eyelid lift restores openness and clarity around the eyes by removing redundant skin while preserving the natural eyelid crease. Incisions are placed within the native fold, allowing them to remain discreet once healed.

Patients are also increasingly bothered by fullness under the chin, especially when fat persists despite a healthy diet and consistent exercise. Neck liposuction provides immediate, predictable refinement in approximately twenty minutes with visible jawline contour and minimal downtime. Access points are concealed beneath the chin or behind the ears, allowing the area to heal with subtlety.

A lip lift addresses an elongated philtrum, the space between the base of the nose and the upper lip, which can contribute to an aged appearance. The procedure shortens this distance, restoring youthful proportion and enhancing the vertical height of the upper lip. Patients often pair the lip lift with lip filler to restore hydration, structure, and volume for complete perioral rejuvenation.

Women throughout the DMV area increasingly seek labiaplasty at Maia Plastic Surgery for reasons related to comfort, confidence, and quality of life. As one of the few female plastic surgeons in Northern Virginia offering this treatment, Dr. Maia provides a setting where patients feel understood and supported. Intimate wellness procedures are performed by an all-female clinical team, enhancing comfort and privacy throughout the experience.

"Patients want to look refreshed without looking overdone," says Dr. Munique Maia, Board Certified Plastic Surgeon and one of the leading female plastic surgeons in Northern Virginia. "Our in-office procedures allow us to achieve precise, artistic results with minimal downtime while maintaining comfort and privacy."

About Dr. Munique Maia and Maia Plastic Surgery

Dr. Munique Maia is a Board Certified Plastic Surgeon and one of the leading female plastic surgeons in Northern Virginia. Maia Plastic Surgery in Tysons Corner is known for consistent five-star patient reviews, with individuals regularly praising the practice for meticulous technique, natural-looking results, and thoughtful, supportive care. Dr. Maia's Instagram platform has grown to more than thirty thousand followers, providing detailed insights into surgical techniques, healing timelines, and aesthetic outcomes. To learn more, view results in the online gallery, request a consultation, or call or text (703) 574-4500. For additional information, visit www.maiaplasticsurgery.com. Follow Dr. Maia on Instagram @drmaiaplasticsurgery and @maiamedspa.

Media Contact

Dr. Munique Maia

Maia Plastic Surgery

(703) 574-4500

https://www.maiaplasticsurgery.com

SOURCE Maia Plastic Surgery