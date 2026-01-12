Northern Virginia Plastic Surgeon Dr. Munique Maia Showcases Neck Rejuvenation Textbook at the American Society of Plastic Surgeons Annual Meeting

Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Munique Maia recently presented the Neck Rejuvenation textbook at the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) Annual Meeting in New Orleans. As Managing Editor and contributing author, Dr. Maia helped guide and shape this comprehensive resource alongside an international team of experts.

The ASPS Annual Meeting draws thousands of plastic surgeons, researchers, and innovators from around the world and is widely recognized as one of the most influential gatherings in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. Dr. Maia's role underscores her dedication not only to surgical excellence but also to advancing education within the field.

Dr. Maia is known for her meticulous facelift technique that prioritizes hidden incisions, elegant outcomes, and long-lasting rejuvenation without an overdone look. Patients travel from across the country for her specialized expertise in deep-plane facelift and neck lift surgery, seeking her reputation for subtle, natural transformations and her concierge-level care experience.

Her leadership on the Neck Rejuvenation textbook reflects these same principles, presenting forward-thinking strategies and innovative technologies for creating youthful, harmonious neck contours while enhancing safety and predictability for surgeons and patients alike.

About Dr. Munique Maia and Maia Plastic Surgery

Dr. Munique Maia is a Harvard fellowship-trained, board-certified female plastic surgeon who brings cutting-edge techniques and a compassionate, patient-centric approach to Northern Virginia's aesthetic community. She specializes in cosmetic surgery of the face, breast, and body and has earned a reputation as one of the top plastic surgeons in the Washington D.C. area, known for her personalized approach, attention to detail, and commitment to achieving natural-looking results.

Dr. Maia's accolades include features in publications such as Vogue, The New York Times, Forbes, and The Washingtonian Magazine. She has presented her research worldwide, receiving numerous awards, and is the author of many plastic surgery publications. Her practice, located in the heart of Tysons Corner, Virginia, provides a full range of services from surgical to non-surgical procedures.

Her practice, located in the heart of Tysons Corner, Virginia, provides a full range of services from surgical to non-surgical procedures.

