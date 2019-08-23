Board of Regents approves funding for new University of Houston Law Center building

HOUSTON, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Houston System Board of Regents on Thursday unanimously authorized funds for the construction of a new facility to replace the UH Law Center's 50-year-old building complex.

A total of $78 million has been earmarked for the new law school building with funds secured from private contributions and state and university support. The project includes a modern standalone structure that will house the Law Center and feature state-of-the-art teaching facilities.

"We are committed to providing the best learning environment for our students and faculty to spur success and this includes upgrading facilities throughout campus," said UH President Renu Khator. "The UH Law Center continues to be nationally recognized, despite challenges with its facility. Just imagine what can be accomplished with a modern building equipped with the latest technology."

Established in 1947, the UH Law Center is home to three top 10 law programs according to the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings and it has produced more than 16,000 alumni worldwide. However, the condition of its current building complex, with more than half of it underground, exposes operational space to recurring water damage during heavy rainfall. The Law Center suffered severe flooding during Tropical Storm Allison in 2001 and more recently Hurricanes Ike and Harvey.

"The University of Houston's mission is to provide a top notch learning experience," said Paula Myrick Short, UHS senior vice chancellor for academic affairs and UH senior vice president for academic affairs and provost. "The UH Law Center will reach new heights in an upgraded facility. The legal profession is known for its ability to change lives and a new law building will give us the type of facility to help us accomplish this for our students and community."

The new law building will reside in the northeast corner of the central campus between the University Loft dorms and the current Law Center facility. It is planned as a cross-disciplinary facility with the latest technology and flexible space to enhance the educational experience for students and faculty while also serving as a hub to engage and serve the public. It will have modern technological capabilities to provide opportunities for greater interaction on the local, national and international level. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2021.

"A world class institution in a world class city requires a world class building, and we are now on a clear path to making this vision happen," said UH Law Center Dean Leonard M. Baynes. "I am delighted that the decades-long aspiration for a new building is becoming a reality. A new Law Center building will be a game changer for the Law Center and enhance the recruitment of students, faculty and staff. Many thanks to the Board of Regents, President Renu Khator, Provost Paula Short, Vice President Eloise Brice and Vice President Jason Smith for their bold and decisive leadership."

The Law Center has set a funding goal of $90 million for the project and is launching a final push to raise the remaining $12 million before a November 1 deadline.

Click here for more information on the final phase of the building campaign.

Media contacts: Carrie Anna Criado, UH Law Center Assistant Dean of Communications and Marketing, 713-743-2184, cacriado@central.uh.edu; Elena Hawthorne, Assistant Director of Communications and Marketing, 713-743-1125, ehawthor@central.uh.edu; John T. Kling, Communications Manager, 713-743-8298, jtkling@central.uh.edu; and John Brannen, Media Relations Rep, 713-743-3055, jtbranne@central.uh.edu.

About the University of Houston

The University of Houston is a Carnegie-designated Tier One public research university recognized with a Phi Beta Kappa chapter for excellence in undergraduate education. UH serves the globally competitive Houston and Gulf Coast Region by providing world-class faculty, experiential learning and strategic industry partnerships. Located in the nation's fourth-largest city and one of the most ethnically and culturally diverse regions in the country, UH is a federally designated Hispanic- and Asian-American-Serving institution with enrollment of more than 46,000 students.

About the University of Houston Law Center

The University of Houston Law Center (UHLC) is a dynamic, top tier law school located in the nation's 4th largest city. UHLC's Health Law, Intellectual Property Law, and Part-time programs rank in the U.S. News Top 10. It awards Doctor of Jurisprudence (J.D.) and Master of Laws (LL.M.) degrees, through its academic branch, the College of Law. The Law Center is more than just a law school. It is a powerful hub of intellectual activity with more than 11 centers and institutes which fuel its educational mission and national reputation. UHLC is fully accredited by the American Bar Association and is a member of the Association of American Law Schools.

SOURCE University of Houston Law Center

Related Links

http://www.law.uh.edu

