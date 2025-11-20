UH Law Center Professor Renee Knake Jefferson Publishes Comprehensive Constitutional Law Book

HOUSTON, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Houston Law Center Professor Renee Knake Jefferson, along with co-author Professor Charles Rhodes of the University of Missouri, have published a new constitutional law book titled "Constitutional Law: Foundations, Interpretations, and Commentaries."

"The book blends historical narrative of constitutional development with contemporary doctrine, offering readers a deeper understanding of how foundational constitutional ideas shape current legal debates," said Knake Jefferson.

UH Law Professor Renee Knake Jefferson and University of Missouri Professor Charles Rhodes co-authored “Constitutional Law: Foundations, Interpretations, and Commentaries."

Topics covered include judicial review, justiciability, federalism, separation of powers, and individual rights under the First, Second, Fourteenth, and Fifteenth Amendments.

Knake Jefferson is a nationally recognized scholar in legal and judicial ethics, an award-winning educator, and a prolific author with five books and more than 30 academic articles. At UH Law, she teaches Professional Responsibility, Legal Methods, and the seminar Law, Leadership & Power, bringing practical and scholarly expertise directly into the classroom.

Jefferson and Rhodes incorporate their own commentaries, analytical frameworks, and editorial insights to guide readers through major Supreme Court decisions and evolving interpretations.

"Constitutional Law: Foundations, Interpretations, and Commentaries" is available for purchase through West Academic.

For more information, please contact Carrie Anna Criado, UH Law Center Assistant Dean of Communications and Marketing, 713-743-2184, [email protected] or Rashda Khan, Communications Director, 325-656-2824, [email protected].

About the University of Houston Law Center

The University of Houston Law Center (UHLC) is a dynamic, top-tier law school located in the nation's 4th largest city. UHLC's Health Law and Part-time programs rank in the U.S. News Top 10. It awards Doctor of Jurisprudence (J.D.) and Master of Laws (LL.M.) degrees, through its academic branch, the College of Law. The Law Center is more than just a law school. It is a powerful hub of intellectual activity with more than 12 centers and institutes that fuel its educational mission and national reputation. UHLC is fully accredited by the American Bar Association and is a member of the Association of American Law Schools.

About the University of Houston

The University of Houston is a Carnegie-designated Tier One public research university recognized with a Phi Beta Kappa chapter for excellence in undergraduate education. UH serves the globally competitive Houston and Gulf Coast Region by providing world-class faculty, experiential learning and strategic industry partnerships. Located in the nation's fourth-largest city and one of the most ethnically and culturally diverse regions in the country, UH is a federally designated Hispanic- and Asian American-Serving institution with an enrollment of more than 47,000 students.

SOURCE University of Houston Law Center