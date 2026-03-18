Boardroom Salon Appoints Matt Weiss as VP of Franchise Operations

Leading Men's Grooming Brand Adds Experienced Franchise Leader to Support Growth and Partner Success

DALLAS, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boardroom Salon, a leading men's grooming and styling destination, announced today the appointment of Matt Weiss as Vice President of Franchise Operations. This strategic leadership addition reinforces the brand's commitment to thoughtful expansion, operational excellence and franchisee success.

In his new role, Weiss will drive development efforts, lead franchisee support operations — including training, franchise meetings and franchisee relationship management — and implement companywide initiatives in close collaboration with operations.

Matt Weiss, VP of Franchise Operations at Boardroom Salon

The appointment reflects Boardroom's continued focus on building a network with the foundation needed for long-term growth. As the brand expands, Weiss will help advance the systems, support and operational alignment that enable franchisees to succeed and deliver a consistent, elevated client experience.

Deep Franchise Experience

Weiss brings more than a decade of experience in franchising, multi-unit operations and franchise development across consumer service brands. He has worked on both sides of the franchise model, giving him firsthand understanding of the operational and leadership realities franchise owners navigate.

Weiss served as director of franchise development at Level 5 Capital, and he has previously supported emerging and growth-stage brands such as Diesel Barbershop, Three Degrees and Heyday. In addition, he has been a Massage Envy franchisee for over ten years. He earned his MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and holds a graduate certificate in product management.

"Matt's appointment is the result of a relationship and a level of trust that has been building since Boardroom first began exploring franchising," said Jeff Helfgott, CEO of Boardroom Salon for Men. "He came highly recommended for his firsthand experience on both sides of the franchise relationship, and several of his ideas have already helped shape key initiatives as we continue building a solid foundation for growth. Matt brings practical insight, a strong work ethic and a collaborative mindset that will be invaluable in supporting growth across the system."

Grounded in Operations

Weiss is spending his first week in Boardroom's Dallas market, working in salons and beginning to build relationships with the local team. Working in salons is an expectation for all new hires at Boardroom as a way to learn the business firsthand, and the company's salon support team also returns to salons throughout the year to stay connected to the operational experience.

"Boardroom's approach to franchising is what drew me to the brand," said Weiss. "The company is clearly investing in the people, processes and infrastructure needed to scale intentionally and create a rewarding experience for franchise partners. I look forward to partnering with the team to help build on that foundation as the company grows."

Now well into 2026, Boardroom Salon is building on the operational focus and steady franchise momentum it generated in 2025. Led by Helfgott, a multi-unit operator with more than a decade of experience scaling private equity-backed experiential brands and an Army combat veteran, the brand remains focused on execution and consistency, strengthening systemwide stability and franchisee confidence as it expands.

For more information on Boardroom Salon for Men and its franchise opportunity, visit www.boardroomsalon.com/franchise.

ABOUT BOARDROOM SALON

Boardroom is a premier men's grooming and styling destination offering a range of services from haircuts to shaves to spa services. With its sophisticated atmosphere, highly skilled stylists and commitment to excellence, Boardroom has earned a reputation as the leader in the men's styling and grooming industry. Founded in 2004, the brand has expanded to 46 locations across the United States, with each salon providing an exceptional grooming experience for all who enter. For more information, please visit www.boardroomsalon.com and www.boardroomsalon.com/franchise.

SOURCE The Boardroom Salon for Men