Boardwalk Reports Exercise Of Right To Purchase Common Units

The General Partner will purchase the Transaction Units on July 18, 2018 (the "Purchase Date") for a cash purchase price of $12.06 per Transaction Unit, or approximately $1.50 billion in the aggregate. The purchase price was determined in accordance with Section 15.1(b) of the Limited Partnership Agreement based on the average of the daily closing prices per Common Unit on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") for the 180 consecutive trading days ending on June 29, 2018.

As of the Purchase Date, all rights of the holders of the Transaction Units will cease, except for the right to receive payment of the purchase price. Upon completion of the purchase on the Purchase Date, Boardwalk Pipelines Holding Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Loews Corporation, will own, directly or indirectly, 100 percent of the Common Units. In addition, upon completion of the purchase, the Common Units will cease to be publicly traded or listed on the NYSE, and will not be listed or quoted on any other venue.

About Boardwalk: Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (NYSE: BWP) is a midstream master limited partnership that transports and stores natural gas and liquids for its customers. Additional information about the Partnership can be found on its website at www.bwpmlp.com.

